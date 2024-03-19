Abu Dhabi Global Healthcare Week and Award-winning journalist, Lara Setrakian, launch 'HealthBeats' podcast

Spearheaded by the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH),

ABU DHABI, UAE, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Abu Dhabi Global Healthcare Week (ADGHW), a transformative platform looking to tackle the world's biggest health challenges, is announcing the launch of a new podcast series – 'HealthBeats' – in collaboration with Lara Setrakian, award-winning journalist, policy influencer and former Middle East correspondent for Bloomberg TV and ABC News.

Through HealthBeats, ADGHW seeks to shed light on the world's most concerning health burdens as well as delve into the trends and innovations that are shifting the tides of the global healthcare ecosystem. The series, which airs with its first episode today, will tackle some of the biggest topics set to revolutionise the healthcare industry; featuring global and local leaders, experts, and CEOs.

Her Excellency Dr Noura Al Ghaithi, Undersecretary of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH),said: "Under the directives of our wise leadership, we continue to strengthen Abu Dhabi's position as a global hub for life science. Abu Dhabi Global Healthcare Week will provide an always-on, collaborative platform to discuss critical topics in the field. HealthBeats is an exciting extension of this platform, where Lara will delve into insights from the individuals at the cutting-edge of industry transformation, unravelling the intricacies of Abu Dhabi's healthcare landscape and its global impact."

Setrakian is renowned for her work reporting on critical conflicts, politics, and economics in the Middle East. As the President of the Applied Policy Research Institute, an independent think tank and policy accelerator, her current areas of interest go beyond geopolitics and into environmental and public health.

Lara Setrakian, Host of HealthBeats and Co-Founder and CEO of News Deeply, said: "With HealthBeats, we are looking to inspire and educate our listeners, exploring the ever-fascinating vector between health challenges and technological solutions. As an Armenian-American, I am honoured to bring stories of regional innovation and collaboration to the global stage and, as a journalist and entrepreneur, I am greatly looking forward to hearing from other business leaders. With such a broad range of expert guests in plan, the opportunity to debate pressing healthcare topics with the people that are shaping the industry is unparalleled, and I am eager to see which direction our conversations take us."

The series, which can be found on Apple, Spotify, Sound Cloud and Google, launches ahead of ADGHW and Future Health Summit – one of world's largest healthcare conventions – which will take place from 13th-15th May.

Abu Dhabi Global Healthcare Week (ADGHW) is a major government initiative from the Department of Health - Abu Dhabi, held on 13th-15th May 2024, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council. The event seeks to accelerate collaboration, innovation, and investment, and bring together researchers, policy makers, healthcare specialists, investors, and entrepreneurs across the global healthcare and life-science ecosystem.

About Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH):

The DoH is the regulatory body of the healthcare sector at the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and ensures excellence in healthcare by monitoring the health status of the population. DoH defines the strategy for the health system, monitors and analyses the health status of the population and performance of the system. In addition, DoH shapes the regulatory framework for the health system, inspects against regulations, enforce standards, and encourages adoption of world-class best practices and performance targets by all healthcare service providers in the Emirate. DoH also drives programmes to increase awareness and adoption of healthy living standards among the residents of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi in addition to regulating scope of services, premiums and reimbursement rates of the health system.

For further information on DOH, visit https://www.doh.gov.ae/ and follow on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2366292/ADGHW_Logo.jpg