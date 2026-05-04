ABU DHABI TO HOST THE ESCAPEMENT, THE WORLD'S FIRST COLLECTOR-LED GLOBAL HOROLOGY PLATFORM

Conceived and curated by lifelong horology enthusiasts, the platform introduces a new format for consumer events in horology; one that prioritises storytelling, craft and shared experience over transactional product launches. Rather than positioning watches purely as objects of sale, The Escapement approaches horology as a living culture, intersecting with music, design, art and contemporary creative dialogue.

Confirmed participating brands include Greubel Forsey, Louis Vuitton, Rexhep Rexhepi, Chopard, Biver and Romain Gauthier, amongst others.

Industry Leaders Support the Inaugural Platform

Michel Nydegger, CEO of Greubel Forsey, said:

"Greubel Forsey has always been dedicated to pushing the boundaries of watchmaking while remaining deeply connected to the collecting community. The Escapement offers a setting where that relationship can flourish: where we can share our ideas and our passion with the people who care about them most."

Anish Bhatt, Co-Founder of The Escapement, added:

"Collectors have always been the people who give horology its meaning, yet the formats through which watches are presented rarely reflect how collectors actually engage with them. The Escapement was created to change that, to build a platform from the collector's perspective, where watches are understood not just as objects, but as stories, craft and culture."

A Platform Built From the Collector's Perspective

At the centre of The Escapement is a simple idea, to return horology to the collectors who give it meaning.

Programming is designed around how collectors engage with watches, through curiosity, debate and a desire to understand the craft and ideas behind the pieces they love.

Across the three days, attendees will engage directly with watchmakers and industry leaders through intimate discussions, curated presentations, and masterclasses exploring the technical, philosophical and creative decisions behind modern watchmaking.

Global-first unveilings and Abu Dhabi-exclusive timepieces will be presented with narrative context and dialogue, allowing collectors to understand what a watch is, but also, why it exists.

Where Horology Meets Culture

The Escapement introduces a day-to-night format that places watchmaking within a broader cultural context.

Live performances and creative programming will accompany the horological presentations, reflecting how modern collectors engage with culture across multiple disciplines.

Rather than serving as entertainment, cultural programming is designed as a core pillar of the experience, creating shared moments that deepen the emotional connection between collectors, makers and the craft itself.

Abu Dhabi: The Global Home of Collector-Led Horology

The Escapement positions Abu Dhabi as the global home of a new collector-led horology platform.

By hosting the inaugural edition, the emirate continues to strengthen its position as a rising cultural capital where craftsmanship, creativity and global audiences converge.

Rather than serving as a stop on the traditional watch industry calendar, The Escapement establishes Abu Dhabi as the place where meaningful horological moments happen first.

ABOUT THE ESCAPEMENT

The Escapement is the world's first large-scale horology platform created for collectors, by collectors.

Hosted in Abu Dhabi, the platform brings together watchmaking, storytelling, cultural programming and global creative voices to create a deeply immersive collector experience.

The Escapement does not replicate traditional trade-fair formats. Instead, The Escapement treats horology as culture; as a craft shaped by people, ideas and shared passion. The platform prioritises context, dialogue and meaningful engagement, establishing a new model for how the global watch community gathers and connects - with watchmakers, and each other.

For all press inquiries, please contact [email protected] For all social media tagging, please use @the.escapement.event

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