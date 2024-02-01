ACES Expands Strategic Partnerships - Announces Contract with Noida International Airport

NEW DELHI, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ACES India Private Limited, a fully owned subsidiary of Advanced Communications & Electronic Systems Company (ACES-Saudi Arabia), a leading International Neutral Digital Infrastructure Company proudly announces a monumental stride in its expansion, the signing of a 10 years contract with Noida International Airport (NIA).

This momentous occasion signifies the culmination of thorough deliberation, mutual understanding, and shared vision between ACES and NIA. The agreement solidifies ACES' commitment for delivering cutting-edge 4G and 5G Mobile Infrastructure (as per DoT guidelines) at the airport. As a Neutral Host Operator, ACES will ensure seamless high-speed mobile services for NIA's passengers, partners, and employees.

The contract signing ceremony, held on 31st January 2024, was graced by key stakeholders, including ACES' leadership group comprising Dr. Akram Aburas (CEO), Mohammed N Mazher (Managing Director ACES India) and Amit Sharma (Director ACES India), ACES team along with representatives from NIA including Mr. Nicolas Schenk, Chief Development Officer, NIA and Ms. Nitu Samra, Chief Financial Officer, NIA

On this notable achievement, Dr. Akram expressed his pride in the association with NIA and he reiterated ACES' commitment to provide state of Art mobile Infrastructure with seamless connectivity at NIA"

Mr Christoph Schnellmann, Chief Executive Officer, Noida International Airport said, "We are pleased to partner with ACES India for Mobile Services Infrastructure. ACES is a leading Neutral Digital Infrastructure company with rich global experience and our partnership will be instrumental in powering the digital experience at Noida International Airport."

About ACES:

ACES India Private Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Saudi ACES Company, stands as a leading International Neutral Digital Infrastructure Company across the Middle East, South East Asia, and Europe. Renowned for its role as a Neutral Host Operator and Managed Service provider for cutting-edge communications and mobile coverage services, ACES delivers innovative solutions driving progress and connectivity. The company aims to revolutionize neutral-host mobile communications and IT solutions, positively impacting societies worldwide. Notable projects include the expansion of the Holy Mosque in Makkah, Riyadh Metro, Jeddah Airport, and international projects like Bangalore Airport, Surat Diamond Bourse, Taj Hotel, Mumbai Metro Line-3, among others. (https://www.aces-co.com/) (https://www.aces-co.com/)

About Noida International Airport

Noida International Airport (IATA code - DXN) will connect the greater Delhi area and Western Uttar Pradesh with other cities in India and the world. This world-class airport will combine Swiss efficiency and Indian hospitality to offer rich experiences and comprehensive commercial attractions and services to its passengers. NIA will be the first airport in its class in India to achieve net zero emissions, setting a new standard for sustainable airport operations.

Yamuna International Airport Private Limited (YIAPL) was established for the development, construction and operation of the greenfield project - the Noida International Airport. The company, a 100% subsidiary of Zurich Airport International AG, is responsible for the implementation of the public-private partnership project in close partnership with the Government of Uttar Pradesh and the Government of India. The concession period for Noida International Airport commenced on October 01, 2021 and will run for 40 years.

For more information, please visit www.niairport.in.

