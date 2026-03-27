NOIDA, India, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ACES India today announced a key milestone in India's digital infrastructure journey, enabling seamless 4G and 5G connectivity at the upcoming Noida International Airport. This has been achieved in partnership with leading telecom service providers- Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio, and Vodafone Idea all operating on ACES India's advanced neutral host infrastructure.

ACES India Enables Seamless 4G & 5G Connectivity at Noida International Airport Ahead of Launch Noida International Airport Logo

Building on its earlier integration with BSNL, ACES India has created a robust, multi-operator and future-ready connectivity ecosystem. This ensures passengers can enjoy uninterrupted high-speed voice and data services across the airport premises from day one.

Scheduled for inauguration on March 28, 2026, the airport is set to become one of Asia's largest aviation hubs. In a significant achievement, ACES India, along with all telecom partners, has ensured network readiness ahead of launch. Enabled by close collaboration with regulatory authorities, telecom operators, and the airport authority, services are going live ahead of inauguration despite evolving regulatory challenges.

Dr. Akram Aburas, Group CEO, ACES, said, "At ACES, we are building intelligent, future-ready infrastructure that seamlessly integrates connectivity with real-world environments. This milestone reflects our commitment to delivering scalable, high-performance telecom ecosystems."

Mohammed N. Mazher, Managing Director, ACES India, added, "By enabling all telecom operators on a unified platform, we are ensuring a seamless, high-quality digital experience for every passenger from day one."

A representative from Noida International Airport added, "Reliable, high-speed connectivity is integral to a world-class airport experience, and this partnership delivers exactly that."

As India accelerates towards a digitally empowered future, ACES India continues to play a pivotal role in building scalable, integrated, and future-ready connectivity ecosystems.

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Contact:

Pradnya Ghadge

(91) 7718886494

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