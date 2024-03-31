Acuative announces new Executive Vice President for Middle East

New executive appointment signals Acuative's continued investment into dynamic leadership and growth in the Middle East

RIYADH, KSA, March 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Acuative, a leading provider of service-focused technology solutions for enterprises, service providers, and the public sector, is delighted to announce Alif Jegham's appointment to Executive Vice President. Jegham brings a wealth of experience in the technology sector, having honed his skills throughout a career based in the United States.

In his most recent role at Vonage Business, Jegham assumed a leadership role overseeing the entire global implementation process. This encompassed project management, provisioning, and training. Over a distinguished 15-year tenure at Vonage, Jegham's leadership and expertise were central to achieving performance milestones that ultimately led to the company's impressive $6.2 billion acquisition by Ericsson. Under Jegham's guidance, his team established a strong global presence and consistently delivered exceptional customer satisfaction to prestigious clients like Domino's Pizza, Nike, and Starbucks.

Throughout his career, Jegham has demonstrated technical prowess and leadership. His contributions at both iCore Networks and Vonage played a significant role in securing acquisitions for both companies. At iCore Networks, his career trajectory took him from network engineering to managing the entire voice provisioning team, culminating in a successful $90 million acquisition by Vonage.

"We are thrilled to welcome Alif Jegham to Acuative as our new Executive Vice President of Middle East," said Acuative CEO Vince Sciarra. "His proven track record of driving revenue growth and user base expansion by building dynamic teams aligns perfectly with our commitment to delivering innovative technology solutions and exceptional customer service. His global background, encompassing both Africa and Europe will be instrumental as we continue to expand our global offerings and drive business growth in the Middle East region.

In his new role, Jegham's primary objective is to refine Acuative's technological framework and operational processes through the strategic implementation of Full Stack Observability (FSO). This will enable Acuative to proactively identify and address potential issues before they escalate, thereby enhancing system reliability.

"I am excited to join Acuative and be part of an executive team that has been delivering service excellence for more than 40 years," Jegham said. "Supporting customers on their journey to Full Stack Observability with a commitment to innovation and customer success aligns perfectly with my values."

About Acuative

Acuative specializes in delivering service-focused technology solutions for enterprises, service providers, and the public sector. With expertise in consulting and engineering services, global technical site services, and infrastructure management services, Acuative simplifies managing technology and helps clients achieve their IT initiatives. Headquartered in Fairfield, NJ, Acuative operates globally with offices in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East.

