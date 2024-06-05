Add Value Machine and ADCB Successfully Conclude UAE's First-Ever Generative AI Hackathon in the Banking Sector

ABU DHABI, UAE, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Add Value Machine (AVM), a leading provider of secure generative AI platforms, and Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB), one of the largest banks in the UAE, have successfully concluded the first ADCB Generative AI Hackathon. The event, which took place in Abu Dhabi, marked the first time a UAE bank has conducted a hackathon focused on exploring the potential of generative AI in the banking sector.

"We are thrilled to have partnered with ADCB and AWS to host this groundbreaking hackathon," said John Shaw, CEO of Add Value Machine. "Our secure generative AI platform has enabled ADCB to explore innovative solutions that can drive meaningful business impact across the bank. This event showcases the immense potential of generative AI in the banking sector, and we look forward to working with ADCB to bring the most impactful use cases into production."

The hackathon brought together nearly 120 participants from ADCB, AVM and Amazon Web Services (AWS) collaborated to structure the event around key business outcomes, focusing on the most relevant ROI generative AI use cases in procurement, engineering, retail banking, and treasury.

Sean Langton, ADCB's CIO, reflected on the event's success, stating, "Generative AI is the perfect technology for a hackathon - it has unlimited opportunity to improve our business and customer experience but also presents emerging risks we need to be mindful of. Thanks to our partnerships with Added Value Machine and AWS, we've been able to build several AI 'bots' in a safe way in just a day. I can't wait to see the first of these up and running in production in the coming days."

All use cases developed during the hackathon were built on AVM's observability, governance and compliance generative AI platform. AVM and AWS are now working closely with ADCB to accelerate the most impactful use cases into production, ensuring that the bank can quickly realize the benefits of generative AI technology.

Ravi Singh, President and CTO of Add Value Machine, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, "It's inspiring to witness the passion and unity of purpose at ADCB. The combination of visionary leadership and technical expertise has resulted in a thoughtful, measured approach to generative AI adoption. We are proud to be part of this transformative journey."

ADCB plans to conduct regular hackathons to foster a culture of innovation and explore new applications of generative AI technology across its business operations.

