PARIS, Aug. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As announced in Artmarket.com's Q2 2026 press release published on August 13, 2026, under the title "Artmarket.com: Q2 2026 Growth — From Progressive Transition to Artprice's 'AI-FIRST' Mutation", Thierry Ehrmann, Founder and CEO of Artmarket.com, and his family reaffirm their complete confidence in the future of Artprice by Artmarket.com—the global leader in Art Market information—and in the sustained growth of its operations. This momentum is driven, in particular, by substantial investments committed to developing Artprice by Artmarket.com's proprietary vertical AI solutions: "Intuitive Art Market ©" and "Blind Spot ©".

The conviction of the Ehrmann family and Groupe Serveur, the majority shareholder, in the continued expansion of Artprice by Artmarket will materialize shortly through an increased equity stake in Artmarket.com via the acquisition of additional Artmarket.com shares. All mandatory regulatory disclosures will be filed with the AMF (the French Financial Markets Authority) and published online within legal deadlines, with share purchases executed strictly within authorized trading windows.

These current and upcoming transactions are intended solely to reaffirm their confidence in the future of Artprice by Artmarket.com and to provide full support to Artmarket.com. They are in no way intended to initiate a takeover bid or squeeze-out offer (tender offer / buyout), contrary to persistent misinterpretations across certain forums, nor do they involve any failure by the Ehrmann family to disclose transactions or threshold crossings.

The ONDE extranet (Outil de Notification et de Déclaration Électronique), the AMF's secure platform dedicated to filing official regulatory declarations (insider transactions, major shareholding threshold crossings, etc.), lists the following current and upcoming filings:

1st filing — No. 2026DD1133787 (published on 08/17/2026)

— No. 2026DD1133787 (published on 08/17/2026) 2nd filing — No. 2026DD1134265 (published on 08/20/2026)

— No. 2026DD1134265 (published on 08/20/2026) 3rd supplementary filing — No. 2026DD1134267 (published on 08/20/2026)

In alignment with this determination to increase the family's equity participation in Artmarket.com, Mrs. Nadège Ehrmann, Board Member of Artmarket.com, has acquired additional Artmarket.com shares. Because the aggregate total of her acquisitions exceeded the statutory regulatory threshold, she completed the mandatory disclosures with both the issuer and the AMF in full compliance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (MAR).

Furthermore, these share purchases follow ordinary market price fluctuations, which in no way alter the Ehrmann family's commitment to reinforcing its equity position in Artprice by Artmarket.com.

By way of an iterative update, Thierry Ehrmann has completed the manuscript of an 1,800-page philosophical and scientific treatise dedicated to Artificial Intelligence from 1987 to the present day. The central chapters of this work (approximately 450 rigorously documented pages) chronicle the untold human odyssey of Artprice, culminating in the worldwide construction of a universal memory of the Art Market, forged through extraordinary encounters with the pioneers of Art Market sociology and historic market figures who have since passed away.

These historic relationships enabled Artprice to become the trusted custodian of the collective memory of these very figures. Among other insights, the work provides a scientific account of Artprice's "AI-First" transformation, grounded in a philosophical framework articulated in 2026 under the AI concept of "alignment."

This multilingual work will be distributed globally in a free digital edition and as a paid print edition in bookstores. The English version will be released in late August 2026 across OpenAI, Gemini, and on Artprice by Artmarket.com, prior to the launch of the French edition in September 2026.

This brief excerpt from the raw typescript illustrates both the literary style and the philosophical premise of the treatise—namely, the role of artificial intelligence in the formation of thought and memory:

"Artprice was not born to wrest secrets from the Art Market. It was born to prevent the public Market from succumbing to amnesia. This distinction is fundamental. It carries a specific conception of freedom. Transparency is not the abolition of privacy; it consists in rendering intelligible that which already belongs to the common sphere.

The more Artprice grew, the more we realized that we had become responsible for something far exceeding the mere economic and industrial function of a database. When you own a few books, you may do with them as you please. When you have gathered hundreds of thousands of unique fragments of the world's Art Market memory from across multiple continents, legal ownership does not absolve moral responsibility: it transforms you into a custodian of this universal Art Market memory.

To receive without erasing. To connect without standardizing. To measure without diminishing. To render transparent without desecrating. To leverage digital technology without supplanting the human gaze. To build a digital information economy without ever forgetting that behind every data point lies a work of art, and behind every work of art lies a human being.

For nearly thirty years, we lived by these principles without ever feeling the need to enshrine them in a manifesto. Then, artificial intelligence transformed the nature of the challenge. With AI, memory is no longer merely consulted; it becomes an absolute training ground for learning.

A vertical, proprietary AI can now navigate volumes of information that no assembly of art historians or researchers could absorb in a lifetime. Connecting. Correlating. Detecting patterns. Surfacing anomalies. Rebuilding affinities. Identifying blind spots. Generating algorithmic hypotheses. It is a power of extraordinary magnitude. Yet it makes the authenticity and quality of the primary source more vital than ever.

At that exact moment, the thousands of libraries we salvaged across the globe undergo another shift in status. They are no longer simply Artprice's past; they become the ultimate guarantee of its future. A vertical AI dedicated to the Art Market is meaningful only if anchored in a memory whose genealogy is flawlessly traceable across catalogues, manuscripts, codices, photographs, biographies, auction records, cross-verified sources, human corrections, and decades of rigorous standardization.

The source precedes the model. Always."

Copyright 1987-2026 thierry Ehrmann www.artprice.com - www.artmarket.com

Artprice's econometrics department can answer all your questions relating to personalized statistics and analyses: [email protected]

Find out more about our services with the artist in a free demonstration: https://artprice.com/demo

Our services: https://artprice.com/subscription

About Artmarket.com:

Artmarket.com is listed on Eurolist by Euronext Paris. The latest TPI analysis includes more than 18,000 individual shareholders excluding foreign shareholders, companies, banks, FCPs, UCITS: Euroclear: 7478 - Bloomberg: PRC - Reuters: ARTF.

Watch a video about Artmarket.com and its Artprice department: https://artprice.com/video

Artmarket and its Artprice department were founded in 1997 by thierry Ehrmann, the company's CEO. They are controlled by Groupe Serveur (created in 1987). cf. the certified biography from Who's Who In France©:

https://imgpublic.artprice.com/img/wp/sites/11/2025/11/2026_Biographie_de_Thierry_Ehrmann_WhosWhoInFrance.pdf

Artmarket is a global player in the Art Market with, among other structures, its Artprice department, world leader in the accumulation, management and exploitation of historical and current art market information (the original documentary archives, codex manuscripts, annotated books and auction catalogs acquired over the years) in databanks containing over 30 million indices and auction results, covering more than 915,300 artists.

Artprice Images® allows unlimited access to the largest art market image bank in the world with no less than 181 million digital images of photographs or engraved reproductions of artworks from 1700 to the present day, commented by our art historians.

Artmarket, with its Artprice department, constantly enriches its databases from 7,200 auction houses and continuously publishes art market trends for the main agencies and press titles in the world in 121 countries and 11 languages.

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/artmarketcom-artprice-and-cision-extend-their-alliance-to-119-countries-to-become-the-worlds-leading-press-agency-dedicated-to-the-art-market-nfts-and-the-metaverse-301431845.html

Artmarket.com makes available to its 9.3 million members (members log in) the advertisements posted by its Members, who now constitute the first global Standardized Marketplace® for buying and selling artworks at fixed prices.

There is now a future for the Art Market with Artprice's Intuitive Artmarket® AI.

Artmarket, with its Artprice department, has twice been awarded the State label "Innovative Company" by the French Public Investment Bank (BPI), which has supported the company in its project to consolidate its position as a global player in the art market.

Artprice by Artmarket publishes its 2025 Global Art Market Annual Report, published in March 2026:

https://www.artprice.com/artprice-reports/the-art-market-in-2025

Artprice by Artmarket publishes its 2025 Contemporary Art Market Report:

https://www.artprice.com/artprice-reports/the-contemporary-art-market-report-2025

Summary of Artmarket press releases with its Artprice department: https://serveur.serveur.com/artmarket/press-release/en/

Follow all the Art Market news in real-time with Artmarket and its Artprice department on Facebook and Twitter:

www.facebook.com/artpricedotcom/ (more than 6.4 million subscribers)

x.com/artmarketdotcom

x.com/artpricedotcom

Discover the alchemy and the universe of Artmarket and its Artprice department: https://www.artprice.com/video

whose head office is the famous Museum of Contemporary Art Abode of Chaos dixit The New York Times / La Demeure of Chaos:

https://issuu.com/demeureduchaos/docs/demeureduchaos-abodeofchaos-opus-ix-1999-2013

Madame Rachida Dati, French Minister of Culture, has granted official recognition to thierry Ehrmann's Abode of Chaos as a 'total work of art', the global headquarters of Artprice by Artmarket.

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/madame-rachida-dati-french-minister-of-culture-has-granted-official-recognition-to-thierry-ehrmanns-abode-of-chaos-as-a-total-work-of-art-the-global-headquarters-of-artprice-by-artmarket-302409684.html

La Demeure du Chaos/Abode of Chaos – Total Work of Art and Singular Architecture.

Confidential bilingual work, now made public: https://ftp1.serveur.com/abodeofchaos_singular_architecture.pdf

L'Obs - The Museum of the Future: https://youtu.be/29LXBPJrs-o

https://www.facebook.com/la.demeure.du.chaos.theabodeofchaos999 (more than 4.1 million subscribers)

https://vimeo.com/124643720

Contact Artmarket.com and its Artprice department - Contact: [email protected]

Logo - https://mmx.prnewswire.com/media/MS1060280/Artmarket-logo.jpg?id=OA2904828