Agriculture Nets to Witness Healthy Sales amid Rising Food Security Concerns and Preference for Gardening, Future Market Insights

Dubai, U.A.E, Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global agriculture nets market is slated to exhibit a CAGR of 5% across the 2020-2030 forecast period, concludes Future Market Insights.

With an exponentially rising population, demand for food production has increased. Governments are thus emphasizing on the need to achieve self-sufficiency in food production. In today's world, the rising incidences of crop yield depletion due to pest attacks, incessant rains and excessive heat have rendered it important to invest in agricultural nets.

Utilizing agricultural nets not only helps mitigate physical damage, but also helps keep conditions optimal for growth, particularly across indoor settings such as greenhouses. Also, rapid urbanization has generated the concept of rooftop gardens, which have also accelerated adoption of agriculture nets. A major reason for their uptake is to ensure UV protection.

"The urban landscape is generating massive growth opportunities for vendors, attributed to growing interest in gardening and vegetable growing in households," concludes an FMI analyst.

Download a Sample Report with Table of Contents and Figures: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-12302

Key Takeaways from FMI's Agriculture Nets Market Study

Shading nets shall acquire maximum traction owing to the need for offering UV protection

Plastic nets will remain at the forefront of the agriculture nets market

Animal husbandry and aquaculture shall generate green spaces for revenue generation

Farming shall retain its hegemony over the global agriculture nets market across the forecast period

Regionally, South Asia & Pacific will emerge as a highly competitive market

Agriculture Nets Market- Key Trends

Permaculture to bolster agriculture nets usage owing to the need to adopt sustainable farming practices

Agricultural nets are being increasingly used for building shaded areas for animal shelters

The ability to retain moisture makes agricultural nets highly suitable for usage in construction projects to cover buildings

Aquaculture practitioners are using agricultural nets to protect their fish stock

Agriculture Nets Market- Region-wise Analysis

Asia-Pacific will hold major sway across the forecast period, with India and China driving most of the demand

will hold major sway across the forecast period, with and driving most of the demand Surging infrastructure projects will augur well for the Asia-Pacific market in the coming years

market in the coming years Europe & North America shall exhibit consistent demand due to the emerging trend of cultivating terrace gardens

For information on the Research Approach used in the Report, Request [email protected] https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/askus/rep-gb-12302

Agriculture Nets Market- Competitive Landscape

Prominent players within the agriculture nets market landscape include, but are not limited to, UNIMIN India, Don & Low Ltd., Belton Industries Inc., Beaulieu Technical Textiles, Diatex, B&V Agro Irrigation Co., Shree Tarpaulin Industries, Capatex, Fiberweb (India) Ltd., Low & Bonar PLC, Shakti Polyweave Pvt. Ltd and JX Nippon ANC Inc. among others.

The presence of such a large number of players can be credited to minimal entry barriers permitting the emergence of numerous start-up companies, rendering the market highly competitive in nature. Their mains strategies are to introduce new products. For instance, UNIMIN India produces the 100% PP Spun Bonded Fabric Nets.

The company's most recent ventures include the UNI-Wide Width Fabrics, UNI-ANTI-FROST Consumer Packs, the Antiweed Non-Woven Fabrics and the Agri-Fabrics for Banana Plantations. Likewise, B&V Agro Irrigation Co. markets a diverse range of shade nets, weed mats and insect meshes. Its shade nets are made from HDPE equipped with robust UV Filters.

Get full Report [email protected] https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/12302

Agriculture Nets Market Taxonomy

Type

Shading Nets

Anti-hail

Anti-insects

Windbreak

Others

Form

Woven

Non-woven

Application

Farming Area

Animal Husbandry

Horticulture and Floriculture

Aquaculture

Others

End Use

Industrial Agriculture

Sustainable Agriculture

Price Range

Economic

Mid-range

Premium

Material Type

Metal

Plastic

Rubber

Others

Sales Channel

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Specialty Stores

Departmental Stores

Independent Stores

Hardware Stores

Farm Equipment Stores

Other Sales Channels

Region/Country

North America

U.S

Canada

Latin America

Europe

EU-5

Rest of Europe

South Asia

India

Malaysia

Thailand

Indonesia

Rest of South Asia

East Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Oceania

Australia

New Zealand

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Northern Africa

Rest of MEA

Contact Sales for Further Assistance in Purchasing this [email protected] https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/request-special-price/rep-gb-12302

Get Valuable Insights into Global Agriculture Net Market

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the global agriculture net market, presenting historical demand data (2015-2019) and forecast statistics for the period from 2020-2030. The study divulges compelling insights on the global agriculture net market across seven key segments and regions. The report allows readers to glean valuable insights regarding the important parameters responsible for shaping the future growth trajectory through detailed quantitative and qualitative analyses.

Explore Extensive Coverage on FMI's Retail & Consumer Products Landscape

Anti-Pollution Ingredients Market: The global anti-pollution ingredients market is anticipated to expand nearly twofold until 2029, attributed to the growing need for protecting skin layers from contamination by external agents, concludes FMI in its report on the subject.

3D Printed Wearables Market: Rapid technological advancements have ushered in the need to incorporate smart solutions in the fashion industry, thereby augmenting the usage of 3D printers in manufacturing apparel and other wearable accessories, opines FMI in its report.

Gemstones Market: FMI's research report on the gemstones market offers a comprehensive assessment of the prominent dynamics responsible for shaping the growth trajectory across the forecast period lasting until 2026. The market is segmented based on product type, product format, end-use and regions.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in London, the global financial capital, and has delivery centers in the U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and take critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously track emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact

Mr. Abhishek Budholiya

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU), Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

MARKET ACCESS DMCC Initiative

For Sales Enquiries: [email protected]

For Media Enquiries: [email protected]

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/agriculture-nets-market

Press Release Source: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/press-release/agriculture-nets-market

SOURCE Future Market Insights