AI Meets Gold Lending: Wizz Financial Introduces Next-Gen Lending Experience

KOCHI, India, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gold loans in India have long been trusted for quick access to credit. The process, however, remains largely manual, time–bound and operationally intensive. Wizzmoni, a flagship brand of Wizz Financial, is now redefining that experience.

Wizzmoni has introduced India's first fully Automated Gold Loan Machine, a breakthrough innovation that enables customers to complete the entire gold loan journey, from onboarding to disbursement, in real time. This is not just a faster process; it is a fundamental re–engineering of secured lending delivery in India.

Wizzmoni’s Automated Gold Loan Machine

The industry still largely operates on traditional, process–heavy models. This creates a clear opportunity for technology–led disruption across speed, transparency and overall customer experience.

Addressing this gap, Wizzmoni's Automated Gold Loan Machine delivers a fully integrated, real–time lending journey. It brings together customer Onboarding and digital KYC, AI–powered purity assessment and valuation, instant loan approval and seamless disbursement directly to the customer's bank account, all within a single, unified interface. The entire process can be completed in as little as 20 minutes, eliminating the manual intervention in Gold Loan Process. The machine is fully integrated with Company's LOS-LMS system which provide a real time updates to the user throughout the loan journey.

With this launch, Wizzmoni becomes the first NBFC in India to introduce a fully automated, end–to–end gold loan machine that integrates appraisal, valuation, approvals and fund transfer in real time.

"This innovation aligns with Wizz Financial's broader vision of building a hybrid financial ecosystem, where advanced digital capabilities are embedded into physical infrastructure to deliver faster, smarter and more accessible financial services across our key corridors," said Amir Nagammy, Founder, Wizz Financial.

"India's gold loan market has been built on trust and immediacy, but the experience has remained largely unchanged. With this innovation, we are enabling real–time, end–to–end lending in a single interaction. Starting with Hyderabad, our vision is to scale into high–footfall locations, making gold loans as accessible and familiar as cash deposit machines," said CA Krishnan R, Director & CEO, Wizzmoni India.

About Wizzmoni:

Wizzmoni (formerly Unimoni) is an NBFC and AD–II licensed financial services provider with more than 350 branches across India, offering gold loans, digital wallet solutions, multi–currency travel cards, foreign currency exchange, send money abroad services, digital payments and insurance. Wizzmoni is a flagship brand of Wizz Financial.

About Wizz Financial:

Wizz Financial is a regional fintech platform transforming cross–border money movement and digital lending across strategic economic corridors spanning India, the GCC, Southeast Asia and the United States. Headquartered in the UAE and India, Wizz Financial operates a hybrid neo–banking model that combines a unified digital wallet ecosystem with physical infrastructure to serve customers in both their home and resident jurisdictions through a single platform.

Committed to delivering convenient and reliable financial solutions, Wizzmoni continues to empower customers with seamless financial services.

www.wizzfinancial.com | www.wizzmoni.in

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