AION Y Lights up the Stage in Doha Launch

GUANGZHOU, China, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, 2024, GAC AION debuted the AION brand in Qatar. The official Qatari launch event for the popular AION Y was held in GAC'S stunning Doha showroom. In attendance at the vehicle's launch were several key executives, including Mr. Antoine Barthes, Vice President of Al-Futtaim Group, Mr. Carlos Montenegro, President of Key Accounts at Al-Futtaim Group, and Mr. Marco Melani, Regional President of the Automotive Division at Al-Futtaim Group, Xi Zhongmin, Deputy General Manager of GAC AION, and Xu Wenling

Mr. Xi Zhongmin, Deputy General Manager of GAC AION, and Mr. Xu Wenling, Department Director of GAC AION, as well as 5 mainstream media representatives in Qatar, 41 well-known opinion leaders, and 36 representatives of key customers and car rental companies also attended the event.

In keeping with AION's innovative and futuristic brand identity, the event was strikingly unique, combining laser visuals, vocals, and artistic vehicle presentation, showing audiences an AION Y that strides boldly into the future.

Mid-event, AION's Deputy General Manager Xi Zhongmin took some time to give guests a brief introduction to the development of the AION brand, as well as saying a little about its plans for future models. His talk emphasized GAC AION's brand confidence, and assured ability to compete in a fiercely innovative international market.

"GAC AION adheres to the 'continuous leadership' strategy, taking the lead in achieving full-stack independent R&D of EV+ICV, successfully building competitive technologies, and forming a diverse product lineup that includes sedans, SUVs, and supercars. Today, we are honored to bring Qatar the AION Y Plus, China's best-selling smart pure electric SUV. We hope this technological masterpiece, which perfectly blends style and innovation, will set a new trend in Qatar. "

As the first pure electric SUV model launched by GAC in Qatar, the AION Y is positioned as highly innovative, safe, and intelligent, and completely unique. With its stylish exterior design, spacious cabin, intelligent configurations, and impressive range, it has the power to provide Qatari consumers with a very new green travel experience.

In the years to come, GAC will continue to cultivate the markets in and around Doha and will focus on Qatar as a crucial overseas base, continually bringing new technological innovations and regular product upgrades to local consumers.

