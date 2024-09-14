Akuvox S567G Smart Indoor Monitor Has Received Google Mobile Service Certification

XIAMEN, China, Sept. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Akuvox has announced its S567G, an indoor monitor powered by Android™, to have received Google GMS certification. This certification ensures full support for Google Services, allowing users to download and update apps directly from the Google Play Store, including smart home control apps. It also enhances system security, protecting against malware and unauthorized access.

GMS certification involves comprehensive testing and approval by Google or a designated 3PL lab, validating security and compatibility to ensure seamless integration within the Android ecosystem. Receiving GMS certification underscores Akuvox's leadership in the smart intercom industry. Building on its legacy as the pioneer of Android smart intercoms, Akuvox continues to elevate its Android systems with Google's rigorous certification, offering clients flexible and sophisticated smart intercom solutions.

The S567G's GMS certification ensures flawless operation with key Google apps like Chrome, Gmail, YouTube, Maps, and the Play Store. Edward Shi, Product Manager of the S567G, notes, "The positive feedback we've received from clients, even during testing, confirms that this device is transforming daily life. It's more than just an intercom — it's a versatile tool, even capable of functioning as a small TV. Our team has worked tirelessly to meet the highest standards, and I'm excited to see how it enhances smart living for our users."

The S567G's features extend beyond intercom functionality. With four HD speakers and a 1280 x 800 IPS LCD screen, it offers an exceptional audio-visual experience, redefining the concept of an indoor monitor. Whether for entertainment or smart home control, the S567G stands out as a versatile wall-mounted tablet, bringing innovation to every interaction.

About Akuvox

Akuvox is a global leading provider of smart intercom and smart home products and solutions. It is committed to unleashing the power of technology to improve people's lives with better communication, greater security, and more convenience. Encompassing artificial intelligence, SIP, Android, cloud, security, and other advanced technologies, Akuvox continuously drives breakthrough changes in the industry and creatively delivers an unrivaled portfolio of smart intercom and smart home products and solutions. It has been deployed and used daily in more than 110 countries and regions, meeting customer needs in various vertical markets that range from residential to commercial, from healthcare to public safety.

