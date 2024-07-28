Al Baladi Holding Group Announces Global Expansion of "Go Crispy" and "Tea Time"

More than 400 Branches: Strategic Partnership in Azerbaijan Fuels Ambitious Growth Plan

DOHA, Qatar and BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Al Baladi Holding Group, a distinguished Qatari company, proudly announces a strategic partnership with Azerbaijan's Green Capital Management Investment Group, marking a significant milestone in its global expansion strategy. This collaboration aims to launch over 400 new branches of the renowned "Go Crispy" restaurant chain and the "Tea Time" café chain worldwide.

Mr.Hany Al Sayyadi, CEO of Al Baladi Holdings, Mr. Mohamed Abdulla Hamad Al Ibrahim Al-Attiya, Chairman of Al Baladi Holdings, and Mr. Adnan Ahmadzada, Shareholder of Green Capital Management and Mr.Khayal Jibov, shareholder of Green Capital Management.

The announcement was made during a ceremonial signing in Baku, Azerbaijan attended by Mr. Hani Al Sayyadi, CEO of Al-Baladi Holding Group and Mr. Adnan Ahmed Zadeh, Chairman and Shareholder of Green Capital Management. This partnership aligns with Al Baladi Holding Group's strategic marketing plan, driving the "Go Crispy" chicken restaurants and "Tea Time" cafés towards international prominence. The expansion will cover 27 countries, starting with Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Russia, the United Kingdom, and several European nations.

Mr. Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Attiyah, Chairman of Al-Baladi Holding Group, expressed his enthusiasm: "We are thrilled to expand our distinctive Qatari brands globally. 'Go Crispy' restaurants successfully blend delicious fast food with fresh, nutritious chicken, while 'Tea Time' cafés, with over 100 branches, have already established a global footprint. We are poised to compete in major international markets."

He further added, "Our investment partnerships are crucial to our long-term plans for expansion and excellence. Today's partnership is another step in bringing our successes to new markets, demonstrating our ability to surpass the largest international restaurant chains in quality and service."

Mr. Khayal Jibov, Shareholder of Green Capital Management, emphasized the partnership's potential: "Both 'Go Crispy' and 'Tea Time' have shown remarkable success in Qatar and beyond, showcasing their competitiveness and exceptional service quality. We are confident this partnership will lead to significant achievements in global markets, including Asia."

About Go Crispy and Tea Time:

Go Crispy restaurants are celebrated for their high-quality meals and outstanding customer service, offering fresh halal chicken dishes and various fast-food options while maintaining the highest international health standards. The first Go Crispy restaurant, opened in 2019 by Chef Hissa Al Sulaiti, quickly expanded in Doha and earned the Best Fast-Food Restaurant in Qatar award at the 2022 Arabian Best of Best Awards.

Tea Time cafés, the largest Qatari café chain, are renowned for their simple, competitive concept and unique products, including the signature saffron tea and the distinctive Karak drink.

This expansion by Al Baladi Holding Group not only accelerates the growth of its brands but also creates pioneering job opportunities in new markets.

For more information, visit Al Baladi Holding.

About Al Baladi Holding Group:

Founded in 1979 by Mr. Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Attiyah, Al Baladi Holding Group is a prominent Qatari conglomerate with over 7,500 employees and 53 companies spanning various sectors, including food and beverages, retail, agriculture, manufacturing, fashion, e-commerce, and hospitality.

About Green Capital Management Investment Group:

Based in Azerbaijan, Green Capital Management is a strategic investment firm focused on sustainable growth and economic development across multiple sectors.

