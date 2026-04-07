Al-Kuraimi Islamic Bank and Al-Kuraimi Islamic Microfinance Bank Choose IFI to Strengthen Compliance Training

WASHINGTON, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Institute for Financial Integrity (IFI) today announced that Al-Kuraimi Islamic Bank (KIB) and Al-Kuraimi Islamic Microfinance Bank (KIMB), two of Yemen's prominent financial institutions, have selected IFI to strengthen compliance training for staff. Both banks will roll out IFI's Financial Integrity and Cross-Border Payments Training Program – developed in collaboration with K2 Integrity – to strengthen financial crime risk management and compliance capabilities across their institutions.

"Investing in compliance education is investing in the trust our clients place in us," said Yousef Al-Kuraimi, CEO at KIMB. "This training program gives our teams the skills and frameworks to uphold that trust every day."

"Sound compliance starts with well-trained people," said Abdulrahman Al-Aswani, GM at KIB. "IFI's program offers the depth and practical knowledge our organization needs."

The enterprise-level program delivers a multi-year curriculum combining a self-paced, Arabic eLearning and video library, live training sessions led by experts, and access to IFI's DOLFIN platform for ongoing compliance education.

"We are pleased to work with KIMB and KIB as they continue to enhance employee education," said Natalie Pulsifer, Senior Director at IFI. "Both institutions are making a meaningful investment in their people and in the broader integrity of Yemen's financial system."

The Institute for Financial Integrity is dedicated to empowering today's institutions to protect the global financial system from illicit use. It provides both in-person training and online education and certifications through DOLFIN®—the Dedicated Online Financial Integrity Network—its proprietary learning platform.

For more information, please visit finintegrity.org.

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Al-Kuraimi Islamic Bank is a privately-owned Islamic bank in Yemen, established in compliance with Yemen's Islamic Banking Law to serve the growing needs of the business sector. Having evolved from a family-owned exchange company into a comprehensive corporate and investment banking institution, KIB offers a diversified suite of Sharia-compliant financial products for retail, SME, and corporate clients.

Learn more at kibanks.com/en and kibanks.com/ar.

Al-Kuraimi Islamic Microfinance Bank is a Yemeni financial institution with over 16 years of banking experience, providing Sharia-compliant financial services, including savings, financing, exchange, and money transfers, to individuals, micro-entrepreneurs, and SMEs across Yemen. KIMB's vision is to make financial services accessible to every Yemeni household, contributing to economic and social development nationwide.

Learn more at kuraimibank.com/en and kuraimibank.com/ar.

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