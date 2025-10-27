Al Madinah playing a major role in the realisation of Saudi Vision 2030

Oxford Business Group teams up with Madinah Region Development Authority for a special report on the region's socio-economic transformation

MADINAH, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The sweeping socio-economic transformations taking place in the historic Saudi region of Al Madinah are the focus of the latest report by global business intelligence and advisory firm Oxford Business Group (OBG).

Entitled Bright Horizons: Socio-economic Transformation in Al Madinah Al Munawwarah, the report examines the region's commitment to community well-being, economic diversification and urban renewal in alignment with the objectives of Vision 2030.

In the coverage on citizen well-being, the report explores how the region is revolutionising public services through technology, expanding green spaces, and enhancing overall infrastructure. This strategic digital shift mirrors national goals outlined in Vision 2030, positioning Al Madinah as a beacon of progress in the Kingdom.

With a number of ambitious urban projects under development, the report looks at how Al Madinah is striking a balance between preserving its cultural heritage and embracing future-oriented innovations. This nuanced approach reflects Saudi Arabia's broader commitment to cultural preservation while charting a course toward modernisation.

Elsewhere, the report delves into smart city innovations and public transport upgrades that are improving the quality of life for the region's residents and enhancing economic productivity. It also spotlights the progress being made in diversifying the region's economy and developing new high-value industries.

The report concludes that Al Madinah is emerging as a dynamic regional economy, incorporating diverse sectors such as tourism, entertainment, mining, manufacturing, agriculture and real estate.

Fahad Albulihshi, Mayor of Al Madinah, underlined that the report demonstrates the importance of Al Madinah to Saudi Arabia's long-term development ambitions.

"The development of Al Madinah contributes directly to the realisation of Vision 2030, as it is at the core of the Pilgrim Experience and Quality of Life programmes, as well as plays a significant part in other vision realisation programmes. This ambitious national plan aims to transform Saudi Arabia into a diversified, knowledge-based economy, and Al Madinah has a unique role to play in this process," he said.

Büşra Karacadağ, OBG's Country Director for Saudi Arabia, said that while Al Madinah's socio-economic transformation was unfolding at rapid pace, the report found that development projects were being undertaken in harmony with the region's religious and cultural heritage.

"By exploring the complexities of Al Madinah's economic landscape, our goal is to empower readers with an understanding of the region's strategic positioning in the national and global economic arena, as it draws on historical strengths to generate new engines of growth. This report signifies our continuous commitment to communicate the evolving narratives of emerging markets," Karacadağ added.

The special report on Al Madinah's socio-economic transformation forms part of a series of tailored reports that OBG is currently producing with its partners, alongside other highly relevant, go-to research tools, including a range of ESG Intelligence reports and Future Readiness reports, and Growth and Recovery Outlook articles and interviews.

Bright Horizons: Socio-economic Transformation in Al Madinah Al Munawwarah was produced in partnership with Madinah Region Development Authority. It is now available to view and download at: https://oxfordbusinessgroup.com/reports/report-navigating-saudi-arabia-al-madinah-socio-economic-transformation-focus-report/

About Oxford Business Group

Oxford Business Group (OBG) is a global research and advisory company with a presence in over 30 countries, spanning Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Americas. It is recognised internationally as a distinctive and respected provider of on-the-ground intelligence on world's fastest-growing markets, termed The Yellow Slice, in reference to OBG's corporate colour.

Through its range of products - Economic News and Views; OBG CEO Surveys; OBG Events and Conferences; Global Platform, which hosts exclusive video interviews; and The Report publications – as well as its Advisory division, OBG offers comprehensive and accurate analysis of macroeconomic and sector-level developments for sound investment opportunities and business decisions.

OBG provides business intelligence to its subscribers through multiple platforms, including its direct subscribers, Dow Jones Factiva subscribers, the Bloomberg Professional Services subscribers, Refinitiv's (previously Thomson Reuters) Eikon subscribers, and more.

Register to receive our Economic Updates: oxfordbusinessgroup.com/register