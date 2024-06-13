Altair Establishes New Office in Dubai, United Arab Emirates

DUBAI, UAE, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Altair (NASDAQ: ALTR), a global leader in computational intelligence, has established a new location in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The new location in one of Dubai's free-trade zones expands Altair's global presence and bolsters operations within the broader Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region.

Altair's New Dubai Office

"This new office will help us better address our GCC customers' business requirements," said Vishwanath Rao, Managing Director, India-GCC-ANZ. "The GCC technology landscape is rapidly evolving with large-scale investments in automotive, banking, defense and many other industries. By virtue of having an office in this region, we intend to bring our global expertise to businesses in the GCC region. We are excited to closely collaborate with our customers to deploy our simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), and data analytics portfolio to help our customers build next-gen products and solutions."

The new office located at Dubai World Trade Centre, The Offices C1, 201, Regus Business Center, One Central District, will support Altair customers in all industries, particularly those in automotive, defense, energy, manufacturing, and more.

About Altair

Altair is a global leader in computational intelligence that provides software and cloud solutions in simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), data analytics, and AI. Altair enables organizations across all industries to compete more effectively and drive smarter decisions in an increasingly connected world – all while creating a greener, more sustainable future. To learn more, please visit www.altair.com.

