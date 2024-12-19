Amerigo Vespucci hosts exclusive presentation of PhotoANSA

'Symbol of authority and impartiality' says ambassador to Doha

DOHA, Qatar, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- After Rome and Milan, PhotoANSA 2024 has landed - it's fitting to say - on the Amerigo Vespucci.



The Italian Navy's training ship, which has docked in Doha for the 30th stage of its world tour, provided the setting for the exclusive presentation of the book, which was also attended by Italy's Ambassador to Qatar Paolo Toschi.

Ambassador of Itay in Doha, Mr. Paolo Toschi, and ANSA CEO Mr. Stefano De Alessandri during the PhotoANSA presentation on the Amerigo Vespucci navy

The skyline of the Qatari capital served as a backdrop for the screening of the images featured in the photo-book, which ends with a picture of the "world's most beautiful tall ship". "We are proud and surprised to be part of this volume", said the Commander of the Vespucci, Captain Giuseppe Lai. "It is an honour to be part of the Agency's history".



From the US elections to the Olympics, international crises and the 70 years of television, the book provides an insight into the last 12 months while also including symbolic images of the past 20 years - as many as the volume's editions.



"ANSA is a daily working tool but it also represents a great history of tradition through the authority, independence and accuracy of its information", said Ambassador Toschi. "The agency is synonym with accurate, relevant and fast news".



"Being part of PhotoANSA makes us proud because it means that, clearly, the world tour of the Amerigo Vespucci has become an important Italian event", stressed Difesa Servizi CEO Luca Andreoli. "It certifies that we are doing something special together".



"We do an immaterial job, news is an intellectual product which has no physical presence", concluded ANSA Chief Executive Stefano De Alessandri. "The possibility of enclosing what occurred during the course of the year in a physical object is a very significant moment for us. Leafing through the book, we will see once again a year that was complicated but also marked by extremely beautiful moments, like successes at the Olympics and Jannik Sinner's achievement as the world's number one".



The musical notes of the lyrical concert at Villaggio Italia accompanied the conclusion of the event, with the Vespucci's guests receiving a copy of the book and a farewell ahead of the next stage, with the promise of also accompanying the vessel to Jeddah, to celebrate the 80th anniversary of Italy's top news agency.

