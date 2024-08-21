AppSentinels appoints Vishal Salvi as an advisor to the board

FREMONT, Calif., Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AppSentinels, the world's foremost API Security Platform trusted by Fortune 500 clients, proudly announces the appointment of Vishal Salvi as an advisor to the Board. Vishal Salvi will be pivotal in guiding the company's growth and expansion initiative.

Vishal Salvi is widely regarded as one of the industry's most esteemed business leaders and Chief Information Security Officer (CISO), boasting a wealth of experience acquired from various leadership positions within cybersecurity. With over three decades of front-leading cybersecurity initiatives, Salvi has left an indelible mark on the industry, having contributed significantly to esteemed organizations, such as PwC, Infosys, Standard Chartered Bank, HDFC Bank, Crompton Greaves, and Development Credit Bank. Currently, he spearheads Quick Heal Technologies Limited, a leading global cybersecurity solutions company, and its enterprise arm, Seqrite, which provides robust security solutions to individuals, businesses, and government organizations.

AppSentinels eagerly anticipates leveraging Salvi's invaluable insights and strategic guidance, to further solidify its position as a leader in API security. Salvi's wealth of experience will propel the company toward continued success in the rapidly evolving API Security landscape.

"I am honored to join the Board of Advisors at AppSentinels. The rapid advancements in technology demand robust security measures, and I believe AppSentinels is uniquely positioned to address these challenges with its innovative solutions. Drawing on my experience of over three decades as a CISO and now as the CEO of Quick Heal, I look forward to contributing to the company's growth and helping shape its strategic direction, to deliver impactful security solutions for businesses worldwide," said Vishal Salvi.

Puneet Tutliani, CEO of AppSentinels, said, "I am thrilled to extend a warm welcome to Vishal Salvi as our Advisor. As AppSentinels embarks on a journey of substantial growth, Vishal's profound expertise as a business leader and CISO will undoubtedly expedite our ongoing success. His invaluable insights will serve as a compass, guiding us through the intricate and ever-evolving landscape of API Security. With Vishal's guidance, we are confident in our ability to navigate this critical domain and maintain our trajectory of success."

About AppSentinels

AppSentinels is the world's most comprehensive full-lifecycle API Security Platform. The platform supports multiple DevOps-friendly deployment modes, offers Shift-Left and Protect-Right capabilities, and form-factors for easy and quick onboarding, integrating seamlessly within existing systems. To learn more about the AppSentinels API Security Platform, visit www.appsentinels.ai.

