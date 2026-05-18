ASIACELL AND PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN ANNOUNCE LANDMARK PARTNERSHIP -- A FIRST IN IRAQ'S HISTORY

Iraq's leading telecom operator/ Ooredoo Group, partners with one of the world's greatest football clubs in a deal marking a new era for Iraqi business on the global stage

PARIS, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Asiacell, Iraq's leading telecommunications operator, today announced a multi-year strategic partnership with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), one of the world's most globally recognized football clubs. The agreement was signed during a ceremony at Parc des Princes, marking the first time an Iraqi company has entered into a partnership of this scale with a global sports club.

Asiacell - Paris Saint-Germain

The ceremony, held in Paris, was attended by Asiacell's Chief Executive Officer, the Group Regional Chief Executive Officer of Ooredoo — Asiacell's parent group — and the Chief Revenue Officer of Paris Saint-Germain.

The announcement comes at a moment of national pride, with Iraq's national team having qualified for their journey to the world stage.

Under the agreement, Asiacell will be the premium partner that will evolve both brands in Iraq.

"This partnership is more than a sponsorship — it is a statement that Iraqi business has earned its place on the world stage," said Amer Sunna, Chief Executive Officer of Asiacell. "We are proud to be the first Iraqi company to write this chapter, and proud to do it in a way that celebrates Iraq's own footballing heroes alongside some of the greatest names in world football. Asiacell has always believed that Iraq deserves the best. Today, we are bringing the best to Iraq."

"Asiacell's partnership with Paris Saint-Germain reflects the bold, market-leading approach we champion across Ooredoo Group," said Sheikh Nasser Bin Hamad Al Thani, Group Regional Chief Executive Officer at Ooredoo. "We are proud to support Asiacell as it opens a new chapter for Iraqi business on the global stage, and we look forward to the experiences this partnership will bring to customers across Iraq."

"Paris Saint-Germain is a club that connects with fans on every continent," said Richard Heaselgrave, Chief Revenue Officer of Paris Saint-Germain. "Welcoming Asiacell as a partner strengthens our presence in one of the Middle East's most dynamic markets, and we are proud to do so at such a historic moment for Iraqi football."

About Asiacell

Asiacell is Iraq's leading telecommunications operator and serves the largest customer base in the country. With over two decades of operations across 19 cities of Iraq, Asiacell serves more than 20 million customers, delivering mobile, data, and digital services that connect millions of Iraqis every day.

About Ooredoo Group

Ooredoo Group is a leading international communications company building the region's most advanced digital infrastructure - spanning leading wireless and fiber networks, AI-ready data centres, cloud & AI compute platforms, subsea cable systems, and platform businesses like Fintech. Operating in nine markets across the Middle East, North Africa, and Southeast Asia, Ooredoo serves nearly 150 million customers, enabling digital transformation at scale. As of 31 December 2025, Ooredoo generated full-year Revenue of QAR 24.6 billion. Its shares are listed on the Qatar Stock Exchange and the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange.

About Paris Saint-Germain:

Founded in 1970 and crowned UEFA Champions League winners for the first time in 2025, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) is France's most successful sports Club and a leading force on the European stage. UnderQatar Sports Investments (QSI) ownership since 2011, PSG has grown into a multi-sport institution, excelling in men's and women's football, handball, judo, and Esports. In 2022, U.S.-based Arctos Partners invested in the Club to support its long-term growth strategy.

With a global fan base exceeding 500 million and a combined following of over 235 million across social media, PSG has become a cultural icon, sitting at the intersection of sport, fashion, and entertainment. Collaborations with global brands like Jordan have solidified its status as a globally recognized lifestyle brand. In 2024, the Club inaugurated the Paris Saint-Germain Campus, a state-of-the-art facility that sets new standards for athlete development and performance. As The Club of the New Generation, Paris Saint-Germain blends athletic excellence, cultural influence, and social impact to shape the future of sport and society.

Media Contact:

Asiacell: [[email protected]]

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