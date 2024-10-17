16 MoUs with leading companies to expand collaborations in the energy, chemicals, refining, industrial, healthcare, and aviation sectors.

Partnerships with Aramco Digital, SAP, & Oracle valued at over SAR 300 million (over USD 81 Million ) to digitalize and advance the transformation of the supply chain and procurement landscape.

Company unveils new headquarters at the Asharqia Chamber of Commerce Tower, Dammam, Saudi Arabia

DAMMAM, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ASMO (Advanced Supply Management Operations), a joint venture established by DHL and Aramco through the Saudi Aramco Development Company, has signed Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) with industry leaders and agreements with multinational technology providers to advance its vision to be a supply chain market leader in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. The company launched earlier this year to meet the energy, chemical, and industrial sectors' complex end-to-end supply chain and procurement demands.

ASMO strengthens its presence in Saudi Arabia with new partnerships and headquarters

As Saudi Arabia's first procurement and supply chain services hub of its kind serving the region's energy, chemical, and industrial sectors, ASMO has signed 16 MoUs with industry leaders across multiple sectors, to explore value-creation opportunities and create more resilient, efficient, sustainable, and integrated end-to-end supply chain services. Also, ASMO signed agreements worth over SAR 300 million (over USD 81 Million) with Aramco Digital, SAP, and Oracle to accelerate its digital transformation and drive operational excellence across the supply chain and procurement landscape in Saudi Arabia. The signings took place at ASMO's new headquarters at the Asharqia Chamber of Commerce Tower, Dammam.

"Today, I am proud to announce our strategic partnerships that are in line with Vision 2030 objectives and contribute to the Kingdom's economic growth by creating a more resilient, efficient, and sustainable supply chain ecosystem. We aim to enable our customers to focus on their core business activities while benefiting from improved service levels, reduced carbon emissions, and enhanced operational efficiency, helping them to pursue and attain new growth opportunities. The establishment of our new headquarters at the Asharqia Chamber of Commerce Tower in Dammam and these newly concluded partnerships and MoU signings represent a defining chapter in ASMO's journey," said Salem Al Huraish, ASMO Chairman.

ASMO's strategic partnerships with leading technology providers will enable ASMO to leverage innovative technologies and solutions to optimize its supply chain services, finance, and HR operations. Through collaborations with Aramco Digital, SAP, and Oracle, ASMO will implement advanced ERP systems, procurement control towers, and B2B eMarketplace to enhance decision-making, asset utilization, and operational efficiency. These partnerships aim to streamline planning and procurement functions, automate finance and HR processes, and improve overall productivity and employee experience.

The 16 MoUs aim to identify opportunities to create value, drive efficiencies across supply chain operations, and support growth:

In the chemical and refining sectors, ASMO signed MoUs with Luberef, Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co (Petro Rabigh), Saudi Aramco Jubail Refinery Company (SASREF), Saudi Aramco Total Refining and Petrochemical Company (SATORP), and Yanbu Aramco Sinopec Refining Company (YASREF).

In the energy sector, MoUs have been signed with Baker Hughes, Cameron Al-Rushaid , Halliburton, Schlumberger Middle East S.A. (SLB), and Weatherford.

, Halliburton, Schlumberger Middle East S.A. (SLB), and Weatherford. In the global manufacturing sector, MoUs have been signed with ArcelorMittal, Jubail Energy Services Company (JESCO), Tenaris, and Vallourec.

In the aviation and healthcare sectors, MoUs have been signed with Aloula Aviation and Johns Hopkins Aramco Healthcare (JHAH).

The new headquarters is an eight-floor, LEED-certified facility anticipated to accommodate over 1,200 employees. ASMO is focused on leveraging innovative technologies to deliver substantial value to its partners and customers, helping to drive innovation, efficiency, and sustainability in supply chain and procurement operations.

With these developments, ASMO is well-positioned to become a key player in redefining the procurement and supply chain landscape across the energy, chemical, and industrial sectors. By leveraging innovative technologies and aligning with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, ASMO aims to deliver substantial value to its partners and customers in the Kingdom and the wider MENA region.

About ASMO

At ASMO, our ambition is to redefine the supply chain and break free of traditional logistics and procurement barriers, giving energy, chemical, and industrial sectors the opportunity for boundless growth.

Through a joint venture between Saudi Aramco Development Company and DHL, we provide comprehensive end-to-end supply-chain services for the energy, chemical, and industrial sectors within and outside the Kingdom.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2533518/ASMO.jpg