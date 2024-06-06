ASSEMBLY AND BRAND NEW GALAXY JOIN FORCES IN MENA

Assembly expands digital commerce capability, Forsman & Bodenfors sets up launch team in region

DUBAI, UAE and RIYADH, Saudi Arabia and DOHA, Qatar, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW), the challenger network built to transform marketing, today announced that Brand New Galaxy is rebranding as Assembly and bringing expanded digital commerce capabilities and expertise into Assembly in MENA and around the globe. This new and bigger Assembly of data, talent, and tech enables the connection of omnichannel media to commerce to help deliver Assembly's proposition of Finding the Change That Fuels Growth across the entire consumer journey for clients.

Assembly

Brand New Galaxy's rebranding as Assembly was a natural next step in the agencies' partnership. Assembly now boasts a stand-alone digital commerce capability of more than 400 experts continuing to deliver excellence for clients, including Lindt, Ceer, and Mashreq, while also offering expanded solutions for brands like Lenovo, Fossil Group, and Virgin Mobile to deliver superior value and ROI for marketing investments. The move brings together unprecedented attitudinal, behavioral, and now transactional data under STAGE, Assembly's AI-powered platform and operating system. Ultimately, this furthers Assembly's vision to create more connected omnichannel experiences to make clients' brands perform. Key executives from Brand New Galaxy will join Assembly's leadership team, ensuring seamless integration and continuity of excellence.

"Since we acquired Brand New Galaxy in 2021, the agency has been essential to accelerating commerce-driven solutions for our clients. We believe this combination is the right step to bring the best minds in the industry together with a broader spectrum of digital services designed to drive full-funnel growth and engagement," said Mark Penn, Chairman and CEO, Stagwell.

"We are eager to embark on this new journey with Brand New Galaxy," says Faisal Dean, Assembly MENA CEO. "Our clients will benefit from a holistic approach that combines the best of digital commerce and omnichannel media, driving unparalleled success and true brand performance in the marketplace. Our goal is to Find the Change that Fuels Growth in everything we do, and we are excited about the limitless possibilities that lie ahead."

Additionally, Brand New Galaxy's Dubai's Creative and Product Content unit will now become a part of the global creative collective at Forsman & Bodenfors. Toby Southgate, Global CEO at Forsman & Bodenfors commented, "Bringing the Dubai team into the Forsman & Bodenfors collective is an incredibly positive move, not least given the dynamism of the region. I have known Brand New Galaxy MENA CEO, Adil Kahn, for many years, and his track record at the leading agencies in the region is testament to his creative roots – a background that is clearly appealing to a creative group like us with eyes on the region."

ABOUT STAGWELL

Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW) is the challenger network built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our 13,000+ specialists in 34+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com.

ABOUT ASSEMBLY MENA

A leading global omnichannel media agency with 26 offices Globally, Assembly MENA is a fast-growing regional hub with over 230 locally based experts. Leveraging a deep understanding of the market to drive growth for the best brands in the region. Assembly MENA represents over 20 nationalities, including more than 100 Arabic speakers, making a culturally diverse team capable of delivering tailored solutions that resonate with the local audience. With offices in Dubai, Cairo, and Riyadh, Assembly is strategically positioned to serve its clients across a wide range of industries, including; retail, automotive, crypto, real estate, tech and finance sectors. With a proven record of combining data-driven insights, exceptional talent, and innovative technology to deliver integrated, global media capabilities that generate performance and drive significant business growth. For more information, visit assemblyglobal.com.

ABOUT FORSMAN & BODENFORS

Forsman & Bodenfors is a global creative collective transforming our clients' businesses with ideas that change things. We work with some of the world's most human brands including Volvo, Mandarin Oriental, SK-II, Google, Goldman Sachs, Polestar, Diageo, P&G, Crocs, LG, General Mills and H&M. Forsman & Bodenfors is one of the most globally awarded agencies across creativity and innovation, with key accolades including Cannes Lions: Top 3 Independent Agency of the Decade; Contagious Pioneers; Fast Company: Most Innovative Companies; Digiday: Most Collaborative Culture. Forsman and Bodenfors is also the first and only global creative agency to receive both the global 3% Certification, and global certification from Fair Pay Workplace. We have people across eight offices in Gothenburg, Stockholm, London, Dublin, New York, Singapore, Shanghai and Toronto.

