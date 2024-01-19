ASSEMBLY HIRES RYAN GARNER AS FIRST-EVER MENA CHIEF ACTIVATION OFFICER

The Stagwell (STGW) agency accelerates omnichannel media innovation in region with new leadership

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Assembly announced the appointment of its inaugural Chief Activation Officer in MENA, Ryan Garner. In this strategic leadership role, Garner will spearhead media activation and delivery, reporting to Assembly's MENA CEO Faisal Dean.

Assembly's first-ever Chief Activation Officer Ryan Garner

Garner will partner with leadership across functions to drive Assembly's goals forward in MENA – managing key media partnerships and fostering high-performance teams driven by AI and automation for optimal brand and performance results. He will oversee roughly 140 individuals across the Paid Media Department.

Said Garner, "Assembly contributes unparalleled performance media. I look forward to partnering with Faisal to build on Assembly's MENA momentum, continuing to take market share with market-leading data, talent, and tech capabilities."

Garner brings over 15 years of digital experience leading award-winning performance teams at both Publicis and Dentsu – consistently delivering exceptional results across a diverse range of industries and working with blue-chip clients such as P&G, Stellantis, and YOOX Net-a-Porter (Ynap).

"Ryan's appointment as Chief Activation Officer is another strategic milestone in positioning Assembly as the go-to omnichannel media agency. His exceptional track record, innovative mindset, and proven ability to drive results across diverse industries align seamlessly with our vision for growth," said Faisal Dean, Assembly MENA CEO.

Garner's appointment is effective immediately.

ABOUT ASSEMBLY MENA

A leading global omnichannel media agency with 26 offices Globally, Assembly MENA is a fast-growing regional hub with over 230 locally-based experts, leveraging a deep understanding of the market to drive growth for the best brands in the region. Assembly MENA represents over 20 nationalities, including more than 100 Arabic speakers, making a culturally diverse team capable of delivering tailored solutions that resonate with the local audience. With offices in Dubai, Cairo, and Riyadh, Assembly is strategically positioned to serve its clients across a wide range of industries, including retail, automotive, crypto, real estate, tech, and finance sectors, with a proven record of combining data-driven insights, exceptional talent, and innovative technology to deliver integrated, global media capabilities that generate performance and drive significant business growth. For more information, visit assemblyglobal.com.

