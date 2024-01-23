ASYAD PORTS UNVEILS CUTTING-EDGE CONTAINER TERMINAL AT DUQM PROVIDING VITAL LINK IN GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN CONNECTIVITY

DUQM, Sultanate of Oman, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Operations have begun at the all-new Asyad Container Terminal in Duqm, the latest in a string of expansion activities from Asyad Ports to meet the needs of the global maritime industry. Part of Asyad Group, Asyad Ports launched the new container terminal in collaboration with Port of Duqm and the Special Economic Zone at Duqm to offer more integrated logistics solutions and proactively respond to new trends in global trade and handling. This is part of a broader goal for Asyad Ports to increase the competitiveness of its services and the throughput of its ports. Located at Duqm port on Oman's South-East coast, the container terminal is strategically positioned to serve as a gateway for international shipping routes, offering market players an ideal terminal for imports, exports and transshipment overlooking vital global trade lanes directly connected to Africa, the Middle East, and the Indian subcontinent.

"The new container terminal at Duqm Port advances vital supply chain solutions for Oman and the global shipping sector," said Dr. Ahmed Al Abri, CEO of Asyad Ports. "This project is a reflection of our expertise, technical capabilities and strong confidence granted to us from our global customers to operate commercial ports and terminals, facilitating crucial growth strategies for the world."

Technically-advanced, Asyad Container Terminal is equipped with four remotely operated 65-ton twin lift STS cranes and twelve 50-ton RTG cranes. In addition to their 71-meter outreach and 18-meter backreach, the cranes are fitted with a host of fifth-gen technologies, including optic fiber data transfer systems for remote operation and smart driving systems. The terminal also boasts a cutting-edge yard control system and an automatic landing system designed to improve overall handling and productivity. With a quay length of over 1,000 meters, and a yard storage capacity of 26,000 TEU and over 600 reefer containers, the terminal also consists of three berths capable of berthing and handling three ships at a time.

The container terminal will boost fast shipping routes to major global markets by leveraging the integrated logistics solutions, supported by an interconnected network of Oman's world-class seaports. Its facilities and deep-water berths can accommodate the latest generation of mega-container vessels, facilitating smoother and more cost-effective cargo movements. With value-added services including import discharging, export loading, transshipment handling, and container stuffing/unstuffing enhancing connectivity and reducing transit times for cargo destined for various parts of the world, the terminal is expected to attract a surge in international trade.

Under the Asyad Group umbrella, the terminal benefits from the full power of an integrated logistics ecosystem that includes Asyad Shipping, with its diverse and robust fleet, and Asyad Logistics, ensure seamless connectivity to all Omani governorates and key consumer hubs. This heralds profound implications for global trade corridors.

ABOUT ASYAD GROUP

Asyad Group is Oman's global integrated logistics service provider. The Group comprises three deep ports, two free zones and an economic zone supported by Oman's five airports, and a world-class road network. In addition, Asyad operates full maritime services with one of the largest drydock in the Middle East and a diversified fleet of more than 80 vessels, supported by a sea transport network that connects Oman to key ports across the region and the globe.

Asyad offers integrated logistics services to meet market needs and support Oman's economy. This allows optimal use of its diverse and powerful support assets, including its renowned Asyad Express service that spans from the 3,000m2 world-class fulfilment center to the last mile delivery, serving finance, e-commerce, manufacturing, and other businesses.

