Atlantic Financial Group (AFG) selects Vneuron Risk & Compliance technology to keep growing and digitizing its operations, in full compliance with regulations

PARIS, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Developed by the software publisher Vneuron and selected by Digital Business Solution (an AFG technology subsidiary), Reis™ Risk & Compliance Suite will be deployed within AFG's banking subsidiaries in Cameroon, Gabon, Comoros and Mali.

In addition to the AFG's current subsidiaries, this integrated solution to curb money laundering and terrorism financing will also benefit the group's future acquisitions, and the clients of its subsidiary, Digital Business Solution (DBS).

Through this choice, DBS intends to secure the group's banking activities to enable AFG to pursue its strong growth across digital channels, namely through mobile money and digital banking services, to promote greater financial inclusion.

Reis™ Risk & Compliance Suite will serve AFG subsidiaries and DBS clients by providing faster client onboarding thanks to an optimized KYC process, enhanced monitoring of its clients' transactions, and automated tax reporting.

By replacing its various tools with a new integrated and modern platform, DBS is therefore energetically pursuing its mission to transform AFG's banking assets and insurance activities.

About Digital Business Solution (DBS):

Leading the digital transformation in Sub-Saharan Africa, DBS is the technology subsidiary of the holding company Atlantic Financial Group (AFG), that owns Banque Atlantique in Cameroon (BACM), BICIG in Gabon, BIC in Comoros, BICIM in Mali, as well as insurance companies in Cameroon, Benin, Mali and Comoros. DBS was also a pioneer in French-speaking Africa by launching the first fully digital health insurance offering in Cameroon, in 2017.

About Vneuron:

Vneuron is a software publisher specializing in digital experience and regulatory compliance. It is a recognized player in automating Know Your Customer (KYC) processes and delivering advanced anti-money laundering (AML) technologies. Vneuron is present in Europe, Africa and the Middle East through operations with more than 200 clients in 28 countries. For more information visit: https://www.vneuron.com/compliance/.

Contact:

[email protected]

