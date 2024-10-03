ATS Technic Announces Launch of Hangar Project at Dubai South in Partnership with Mohammed Bin Rashid Aerospace Hub (MBRAH)

State-of-the-art hangar to elevate regional MRO services with enhanced service capabilities and sustainable design

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ATS Technic, the UAE's first independent EASA-certified provider of line maintenance and logistics services for various aircraft types, officially announces the launch of its state-of-the-art base maintenance hangar project at Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC). Developed in collaboration with the Mohammed Bin Rashid Aerospace Hub (MBRAH), the facility will elevate the region's aviation infrastructure with advanced maintenance and operational capabilities alongside sustainable design aligned with LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) certification standards.

Located in the Dubai South Aviation District, the hangar is scheduled to be completed by mid-2025. Spanning 15,000 square meters, the hangar will be fully equipped to offer EASA Part 145-approved maintenance services, specialized cabin upgrades, and tailored refurbishment solutions for commercial aircraft.

The hangar will significantly enhance ATS Technic's service capacity, enabling it to accommodate multiple narrow-body aircraft simultaneously, addressing the region's growing demand for high-quality Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) solutions.

"The launch of this project is a pivotal milestone for ATS Technic, reinforcing our commitment to providing world-class, sustainable MRO services," said Mahdi Altahaineh, CEO of ATS Technic. "The facility will significantly expand local MRO capacity and position the company as a key player in the UAE's growth as an international aviation hub."

The project reflects ATS Technic's commitment to sustainability and meeting the growing demand from customers for greener industry practices. Designed to meet LEED certification standards, the hangar—the first aluminum-based hangar in the UAE—will reduce construction-related carbon emissions by up to 60% compared to traditional steel structures. This reduction is achieved by using lightweight aluminum, which requires less material and smaller foundations than heavier steel. Incorporating recycled and low-carbon aluminum, along with more efficient construction methods and innovative design, also contribute to reductions in emissions.

In addition, the project is part of a larger strategic initiative to expand ATS Technic's footprint in the region.

"The region is a potential market that aligns with our expansion strategy, and we thank MBRAH's team for their support in realizing our growth plans," said Altahaineh at the March 2024 signing of the agreement with MBRAH.

"We are pleased to sign this agreement with ATS Technic that will provide premium line maintenance and technical services to customers worldwide," said Tahnoon Saif, CEO of MBRAH. "This partnership underlines our position in attracting the top players in the aviation sector to establish their presence at Dubai South and operate in an integrated economic environment where they can connect with international markets. We will spare no effort in supporting ATS' expansion endeavors, in line with our mandate to solidify and cement Dubai's position on the world aviation map."

The facility is expected to be operational in 2025, with the unique building number AC-MRO-1.

About ATS Technic

ATS Technic is a global leader in aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, specializing in providing comprehensive solutions to commercial airlines and private operators. As the first independent EASA-certified Line maintenance organization in the UAE, ATS Technic is committed to delivering superior MRO services that ensure aircraft safety, reliability, and performance.

For more information, visit ats-technic.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2522446/ATS_Logo_Original_Logo.jpg