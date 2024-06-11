Augnito Announces Strategic Investment to Accelerate Digital Health Innovation

DUBAI, UAE, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Augnito , a leading provider of Medical Voice AI solutions, has formed an alliance with Dharmendra Ghai , a prominent digital health evangelist based out of Qatar. Ghai's investment and expertise are set to accelerate the development and deployment of Augnito's cutting-edge healthcare technologies, enhancing patient experiences and operational efficiency across the global care continuum.

With his keen eye and deep understanding of multiple markets, Ghai has established himself as an astute investor and trusted advisor to numerous companies. He currently serves on the board of VSee , a leading telehealth platform, and has made notable investments in various digital health companies — including Wellist, Meddy (now HeliumDoc), 4basecare , Mom's Belief , and NimbleHeart . Ghai is also a Digital Health Partner for the esteemed HIMSS (Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society), with an executive education from both MIT and Stanford, and an eHealth Consultant for the Health Ministry of Qatar.

Augnito is at the forefront of SaaS innovation, providing state-of-the-art multi-lingual speech recognition, generative AI, and natural language processing technology to healthcare organizations worldwide. The company's suite of advanced voice-based solutions employs human-centric design principles to meet the evolving needs of both healthcare providers and patients.

Augnito's recent partnerships with leading healthcare institutions in the Middle East, such as King's College Hospital London (Dubai), Cloud Solutions (HMG Group), Prime Healthcare, Dallah Hospitals, King Abdulaziz University Hospital, RAK Hospital, among several others, have showcased the company's commitment to driving innovation and creating significant impact for the region. Augnito's software is built-in compatible for native Arabic speakers (language and accents) and offers seamless enterprise IT solutions coupled with a differentiated approach to customer success.

As an authority in healthcare informatics and innovation, Ghai's insights on regional business strategy, as well as patient security, medical imaging, and mHealth are expected to further accelerate Augnito's growth. The collaboration will facilitate a deeper understanding of the region's nuances and allow the Medical Voice AI innovator to tailor its products to better serve the Middle East.

"We are thrilled to have Dharmendra Ghai as an investor," said Rustom Lawyer, Co-Founder and CEO of Augnito. "His expertise and vision are unparalleled, and we believe that he will be a catalyst in accelerating innovation — enabling us to bring even more refined and intuitive solutions to the market. We look forward to delivering enhanced healthcare experiences in the GCC, for patients and providers alike."

Dharmendra Ghai expressed his enthusiasm, saying, "I am delighted to invest in Augnito, a company that has consistently demonstrated a commitment to innovation and excellence in healthcare technology. Their human-centric solutions and strong leadership team have positioned them at the forefront of the Medical Voice AI industry. I look forward to contributing to their growth and success in the global healthcare market."

Both parties stated their unwavering commitment to ensuring that clinicians have access to the best tools and technologies to deliver superior patient care.

About Augnito

Augnito is an intuitive and advanced Voice-AI solution innovator, revolutionizing clinical documentation in the global healthcare market. Their proprietary AI-based clinical speech recognition, natural language understanding (NLU) C generative AI technologies enable ergonomic data entry with 99% accuracy, anywhere, from any device. Augnito helps streamline clinical workflows, makes healthcare intelligence securely accessible, and ensures that physicians have more time to concentrate on their primary concern: patient care. Their solutions are currently in use at more than 375 hospitals, across more than 25 countries.