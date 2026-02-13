AW Education International Expands into Saudi Arabia, Partnership Establishes Regional Hub to Support Cross-Border Education in the Middle East

BEIJING, Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On February 5, 2026, AW Education International announced a partnership in Beijing with Dr. Ahmed, former Cultural and Education Attaché of Saudi Arabia to China, and Abdallah, Executive Director and President of a leading Saudi education institution. The parties formalized a long-term collaboration and confirmed plans to establish AW Education Saudi Arabia.

Group photo of Wang Jing (left), Founder and CEO of AW Education International, Dr. Ahmed (center), former Cultural and Education Attaché of Saudi Arabia to China, and Abdallah (right), Executive Director and President of a leading Saudi education institution.

The partnership marks a significant step in AW Education International's global expansion, reflecting a shift from overseas outreach to localized, two-way educational engagement. Saudi Arabia will serve as the company's regional hub for the Middle East and Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, positioning AW Education to better serve high-net-worth families across the region.

Building a Regional Education Hub in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia represents a cornerstone of AW Education International's plan to open ten international branches over the next decade. The Saudi partner expressed strong support for AW Education's high-net-worth client-focused service model and indicated plans to replicate elements of this approach across Gulf countries.

Unlike previous expansion efforts, the Saudi office will focus on in-depth localization—developing tailored education solutions that address the specific needs of Saudi families.

With more than two decades of experience in global education consulting, AW Education will combine its international university networks with local market insight. The Saudi branch will support local students seeking higher education in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada, while also facilitating academic exchange with China. By encouraging Saudi students to explore Chinese universities—and supporting Chinese institutions in expanding partnerships in the Gulf—AW Education seeks to foster more balanced, reciprocal academic mobility.

Strengthening Services for Students Studying in China

A major focus of the partnership is the development of a comprehensive student support framework for Saudi students pursuing studies in China. AW Education will assemble a dedicated local team to provide end-to-end support, including language preparation, university and major selection, admissions guidance, and in-country transition services.

For students targeting Western institutions, AW will offer integrated solutions that combine academic preparation, application strategy, and overseas support services to ensure a seamless international experience.

Connecting Education and Economic Development

Beyond student placement, AW Education Saudi Arabia will collaborate with government agencies, universities, and private-sector partners to align education initiatives with broader economic priorities. The company plans to facilitate partnerships between leading Chinese universities and higher education institutions across Saudi Arabia and the GCC, including the UAE, Qatar, and Oman.

In addition, AW Education will explore financial service partnerships to make international study more accessible, including tuition installment solutions. The company also intends to develop study-to-career pathways by connecting graduates with Chinese companies operating in the Middle East, supporting talent mobility and regional workforce development.

Looking ahead, AW Education will use Saudi Arabia as a starting point for deeper engagement in the Middle East, further strengthen university partnerships and build a customized international education platform that combines global perspective with local insight. Through these efforts, the company will support sustained educational exchange between China, Saudi Arabia, and the broader international community.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2903504/Group_photo_Wang_Jing__left__Founder_CEO_AW_Education_International.jpg