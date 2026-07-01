RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Beehive Group Holdings Limited has completed its acquisition of a majority stake in Themar Al Aamal Commercial Company LLC, the holding company of the SAMA-regulated debt crowdfunding platform (Themar Al Aamal for Crowdfunding Company CJSC) in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The acquisition makes Beehive the first digital SME financing platform regulated across three GCC markets: the UAE, Oman, and Saudi Arabia.

Beehive completes majority stake acquisition in Saudi debt crowdfunding platform Themar

The transaction closes alongside a significant milestone: Beehive has now financed more than 3,000 SMEs across the GCC since its founding in 2014.

Beehive has operated in Saudi Arabia since 2020, initially through strategic banking partnerships. The Themar acquisition converts that presence into a fully regulated platform, positioning the combined entity to deepen access to SME financing across the Kingdom.

Peter Tavener, Co-Founder & Group CEO, Beehive, said: "Saudi Arabia is one of the most dynamic SME markets in the region, and we have been committed to it since 2020. With Themar, we are moving from a partnership-led presence to a regulated platform in the Kingdom, giving us a stronger foundation to scale access to financing for Saudi SMEs. The merged entity is well-positioned to scale, combining our technology, our track record, and our understanding of the market to put more accessible financing in the hands of Saudi SMEs."

Yousef H. Al Dabbagh, Co-Founder, Themar, said: "Beehive brings the regional scale, the technology, and the institutional relationships to open up a new level of capital access for Saudi businesses. Together, we are building a stronger regulated platform that can support more SMEs across the Kingdom and contribute to the growth of Saudi Arabia's entrepreneurial ecosystem."

The acquisition supports Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 agenda, which prioritises expanding SME financing, increasing private-sector participation, and diversifying the national economy. By combining Beehive's regional technology, funding network, and operational track record with Themar's SAMA-regulated platform, the acquisition is expected to expand access to transparent, regulated financing solutions for Saudi SMEs and support the Kingdom's private-sector growth ambitions.

Following the structured funding arrangement with Goldman Sachs and Magellan Capital in the UAE, Beehive is now looking to establish a similar facility in the Kingdom to expand its SME funding capacity.

About Beehive:

Founded in 2014, Beehive is the first digital SME funding platform in the MENA region regulated by the DFSA. Headquartered in Dubai, Beehive connects businesses seeking finance with investors who can support their growth, offering a faster, more affordable alternative to traditional banking channels for SMEs across the GCC. Learn more at www.beehive.ae or www.beehive.sa.

In the UAE, Beehive P2P Limited is regulated by the DFSA. In Oman, Beehive Financial Technology SPC is regulated by the FSA. In KSA, Beehive Group Holdings Limited owns a controlling stake in Themar Al Aamal for Crowdlending Company CJSC, which is regulated by SAMA.

About Themar:

Themar.sa is a Saudi-based, SAMA-licensed debt-crowdfunding platform that connects participants with growing businesses, offering regulated opportunities and accessible financing solutions. Since its founding, Themar.sa has focused on empowering entrepreneurs, supporting SMEs, and enabling individuals and institutions to participate with trust, transparency, and impact.

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