BI (Biz Integration) Middle East Law Award 2024 Honours the Best Legal Talents Over a Glittering Gala

DUBAI, UAE, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Biz Integration put up a vibrant award evening, which brought together some of the brightest legal minds. This year's awards night saw the crème de la crème of the Arabian jewel convene at the Radisson Blu Canal View Hotel—on 27th April, 2024—raised a toast to achievers who've been setting the bar high with their endeavours on the legal front.

The event took the pace posterior to the welcome note and a panel discussion followed along the lines of 'The New Age Legal Strategy in Transforming Business.' The discussion was moderated by Alejandra Esmoris, Head of Private Clients, CVML, Eliana Fonseca, (Legal Counsel, Emirates Flight Catering), Abduraheem Padinhare (Senior Legal Manager, Cars24 Arabia), and Uzair Zehgeer, (Head of Legal, Tamkeen, Dubai).

JURY:

Dr. Lalit Bhasin (President Society of Indian Law Firms)

(President Society of Indian Law Firms) Alessandra Ronco (Global Chief Legal Officer, House of Shipping, Dubai , UAE.)

(Global Chief Legal Officer, House of Shipping, , UAE.) Uzair Zehgeer (Head of Legal, Tamkeen)

Leila Zine (Senior Legal Counsel, OSN)

(Senior Legal Counsel, OSN) Maude El Khoury (Head of Legal Department, Sunset Hospitality Group (SHG)

(Head of Legal Department, Sunset Hospitality Group (SHG) Dr. Gopalakrishnan B (Founder, BGK Law Associates Advocates)

WINNERS

The Rising Law Firm Of The Year' and the 'Innovative Law Firm Of The Year' - Oryx Legal Consultants LLC.

Firas Zegallai of CVML - 'Up & Rising Lawyer of the Year.'

KARM Legal Consultants Pvt Limited - 'Best Boutique Law Firm.'

CVML for Kanoony.com - 'Best Initiative of The Year.'

Imdaad - 'Best e Discovery for Legal Department.'

Riswana Gaswan, Imdaad - 'The Best Green Protection Lawyer.'

Charles Dersahakian of CVML - 'Business lawyer of the Year.'

The 'Legal Team of the Year- Retail' - Alghanim Industries Group.

The 'Legal Team of the Year—Transportation & Logistics' - Qatar Airways.

The 'Legal Team of the Year—Education' to the Public Authority for Applied Education and Training and the 'General Counsel of the year- Transportation and Logistics' - Mohammed Jamil of Petromin Corporation.

of Petromin Corporation. The 'General Counsel of the Year - E – Commerce' - Abduraheem Padinhare Cars24 Arabia.

Noor Maki of RSS LLC and Fawaz Alawadhi of the Alghanim Industries Group received the titles of 'General Counsel Of the Year' (Female) and 'General Counsel of the Year– Retail.'

The CVML Group was the title sponsor at the event.

The evening came alive with an energetic crowd, paving the way forward for more successful innings to follow.

