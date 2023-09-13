BioCatch Announces European and Middle East Autumn 2023 Threat Talk Live Seminar Series

Welcomes Ayleen Charlotte as Scams Advisor and Banking Customer Advocate

TEL AVIV, Israel and NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BioCatch, the global leader in digital fraud and money laundering detection and response powered by behavioral biometric intelligence, today announced a series of Threat Talk Live dates and guest speakers for events across Europe and the United Arab Emirates. BioCatch created Threat Talk Live to bring together bank and financial industry fraud fighters to discuss, exchange, and explore the fraud and financial crime landscape and the latest techniques available to protect customers against the rising threat of scams and money laundering.

Romance scams--where a scammer tricks a person into falling in love with them in order to steal money—can happen online and in real life. Because these scams can be devastating for victims, both financially and emotionally, BioCatch recently welcomed Ayleen Charlotte as Scams Advisor and Banking Customer Advocate to speak to its global community of fraud fighters at Threat Talk Live events in Milan, Frankfurt, Zurich, and Dubai. Additional speakers in this series include Peter Hessel (Frankfurt), Mari Lundberg (Stockholm), and Jorij Abraham (Amsterdam),

Charlotte, a romance scam victim turned hero and subject of the 2022 Netflix documentary "The Tinder Swindler," is working with BioCatch to help educate the banking community about the importance of keeping the human side of fraud top of mind as they navigate regulation, reimbursement, digital transformation, and security initiatives and decisions.

"I want to use my experience to help break down the shame and the taboo of fraud. Romance and other scams are often unreported due to embarrassment," says Charlotte. "I am fighting to remove the stigma and shame victims often experience and empower them to step up. In my work with BioCatch, I want government agencies, banks, and other organizations to learn from my story and implement policies and technology to prevent and detect fraud while also improving how they help fraud victims who reach out to them. BioCatch shares my passion for helping banks stop these types of scams before they ruin lives."

Today, scams are the fastest-growing financial crimes globally. Recent 2023 BioCatch fraud intelligence research shows scams now represent more than 50% of all fraud cases in the EMEA region, while voice scams are up 200% YoY in APAC, where scams make up a startling 54% of all fraud. BioCatch is also seeing a similar increase in North America and Latin America, the latter of which has experienced a 20% increase in social engineering scams, based on preliminary BioCatch research being conducted for upcoming digital banking fraud trend reports.

Leading into October's Cybersecurity Awareness Month and extending through the end of the year, Charlotte and other globally recognized anti-scam thought leaders and advocates are slated to partner with BioCatch in a variety of platforms and financial industry events, including upcoming appearances at the following events:

"We are thrilled to have Ayleen as an advisor. We develop solutions that defend against fraud that often leads to tragic human stories," said Jonathan Daly, Chief Marketing Officer with BioCatch. "We recognize the challenges banks face to react quickly and effectively to scams, so we developed our Threat Talk Live series as another way to bring fraud fighters and advocates together to develop holistic solutions that protect people from these devasting crimes."

BioCatch stands at the forefront of digital fraud detection, pioneering behavioral biometric intelligence grounded in advanced cognitive science and machine learning. BioCatch analyzes thousands of user digital interactions to support a digital banking environment where identity, trust, and ease coexist. Today, more than 25 of the world's leading 100 banks and >100 of the largest 500 rely on BioCatch's solutions to combat fraud, facilitate digital transformation, and grow customer relationships. BioCatch's Client Innovation Board, an industry-led initiative featuring American Express, Barclays, Citi Ventures, HSBC, and National Australia Bank, collaborates to pioneer creative and innovative ways to leverage customer relationships for fraud prevention. With more than a decade of data analysis, over 80 registered patents, and unmatched expertise, BioCatch continues to lead innovation to address future challenges. For more information, please visit www.biocatch.com.

