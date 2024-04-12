BLUETTI Accelerates Middle East Energy Transition with Innovative Renewable Power Solutions at MEE 2024

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, April 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BLUETTI, a pioneer in renewable energy solutions, is set to showcase its groundbreaking products at the highly anticipated Middle East Energy 2024 exhibition from April 16-18 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, UAE.

Located at Hall 7, booth F10, BLUETTI will unveil a range of innovative power solutions tailored to meet the evolving energy demands of the region while prioritizing environmental sustainability.

Highlighted among BLUETTI's offerings is the SwapSolar Ecosystem, featuring the 1,800W AC180T solar generator and the MultiCooler portable refrigerator. This revolutionary combination provides independent power and cooling capabilities ideal for extended outdoor adventures and off-grid living. The AC180T boasts a hot-swappable design, allowing for battery replacement during use. It can run on one battery and use another to power the MultiCooler. The MultiCooler seamlessly combines ice-making, refrigeration, and freezing functions, ensuring refreshingly cool beverages and preserved food items even in the Middle Eastern heat. Together, they offer week-long freshness or longer when paired with solar panels.

BLUETTI will also introduce its AC180P power station, designed for uninterrupted power supply during camping trips and desert journeys. With a robust 1,440Wh capacity and 1,800W AC output, the AC180P powers high-energy equipment such as refrigerators and portable air conditioners easily. Its rapid 1,440W fast charging capability and LiFePO₄battery technology ensure quick recharges and long-lasting performance, even in extreme temperatures.

The EP600+B500 home energy storage system is another highlight of the show, providing households with customizable and sustainable energy solutions. With a 6,000W output and the ability to integrate up to four B500 battery packs, the EP600 offers tailored capacities ranging from 4.9kWh to 19.8kWh. It features UPS functionality for outage backup and efficient solar charging capability, offering a reliable approach to energy independence while reducing carbon footprint.

BLUETTI's presence at Middle East Energy 2024 reaffirms its dedication to driving energy transition and promoting sustainable practices in the region. For more information on BLUETTI's cutting-edge power solutions, visit BLUETTI's website or follow them on Instagram and Facebook.

About BLUETTI

Committed to a sustainable future, BLUETTI provides affordable green energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use. Through initiatives like the LAAF (Lighting An African Family) program, BLUETTI has empowered over 10,000 African families in off-grid regions. With a dedication to innovation and customer-centric solutions, BLUETTI has emerged as a trusted industry leader worldwide.

