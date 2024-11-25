BOYA mini Launched: the World's Tiniest Wireless Microphone

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BOYA, renowned for combining audio technology with stylish design, unveils the BOYA mini Wireless Microphone in Jakarta, Indonesia, on November 25, 2024. This sleek, ultra-light mic crafted for the next generation of content creators. Weighing just 5 grams, this compact microphone is the tiniest wireless microphone in the world. Once again, BOYA redefines consumer wireless microphone technology, setting a new standard for style and performance in the market.

More Mighty and More Mini

A Closer Look of BOYA mini

BOYA's best-kept secret is the mini Wireless Microphone. Its streamlined design integrates seamlessly with clothing, offering a weightless feel for recording anywhere. BOYA engineers brought the vision of a compact, modern device to life. "Every detail was meticulously crafted to maximize performance while minimizing size." says Lucas Xu, Product Manager at BOYA.

Magic Sound, Clipping Free

The BOYA mini Wireless Microphone delivers exceptional audio fidelity with 48 kHz/16-bit audio and a frequency response of 20 Hz to 20 kHz, ensuring precise detail. With an 80 dB signal-to-noise ratio, it guarantees pure sound quality. The transmitter features BOYA's advanced limiter technology, preventing audio signal peaks from distortion and clipping at up to 120 dB SPL, delivering true and rich sound.

Clear Sound with a Creative Touch

Featuring a built-in DSP noise cancellation chip and three ENC modes, this wireless microphone excels in delivering clear audio across various environments. Its voice-changing modes add an engaging element, making it ideal for vibrant live shoots and dynamic interviews.

Ready When You Are

Each transmitter offers up to 6 hours of use on a single charge, while the charging case extends this to 30 hours, ensuring reliable performance during long recording sessions. Designed with versatility in mind, the BOYA mini Wireless Microphone adapts seamlessly to diverse scenarios, from gaming to vlogging, while allowing users to express their unique style effortlessly.

The Availability of BOYA mini

The BOYA mini wireless microphone is now available to creators worldwide through our website, https://www.boyamic.com/, with a recommended price range of $45-$60. It comes in both white and black color options.

About BOYA

Since 2012, BOYA has been committed to inspiring creativity through innovative audio technology. We create products for today's fun-loving, youthful creators, delivering seamless recording experiences that bring stories to life with clarity and style.

