Breaking Boundaries: Dubai Set to Redefine Blockchain Technology at WBS Dubai

DUBAI, UAE, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 29th edition of the World Blockchain Summit, organised by Trescon and co-hosted by Sun Minimeal, returns to Dubai on 22-23rd April 2024 at the iconic JW Marriott Hotel Marina. This highly anticipated event is summit is set to become a major focal point for global web3 and blockchain innovators to take note of the region's efforts towards a web3-driven future. This eagerly awaited edition is poised to become a critical hub for global web3 and blockchain innovators, highlighting UAE's efforts towards a future driven by web3 technology.

Benefiting from supportive government policies and a shift towards a digital-first economy, Dubai is solidifying its position as a leading global hub for blockchain innovation, enhancing its digital infrastructure comprehensively. The launch of the Dubai AI & Web3 Campus by the DIFC, alongside the Virtual Assets Regulatory Agency (VARA) Dubai, has attracted global investors and innovators eager to play a pivotal role in nurturing a dynamic digital ecosystem within the UAE.

Some of the notable speakers include:

Pascal Gauthier , Chairman & CEO, Ledger

, Chairman & CEO, Ledger Roham Gharegozlou , Co-founder and CEO, Dapper Labs

, Co-founder and CEO, Dapper Labs Mike Belshe , Co-Founder & CEO, BitGo

, Co-Founder & CEO, BitGo Bertrand Levy , VP Global Partnerships, SANDBOX

, VP Global Partnerships, SANDBOX George Gvazava, Chief Crypto Officer, Bank of Georgia

Sharing their enthusiasm about the event, George Gvazava, Chief Crypto Officer, Bank of Georgia said," In the realm of innovation, the World Blockchain Summit serves not only as a gathering of minds but as a crucible, where ideas are forged into the connections, use-cases and technologies of tomorrow."

"In the heart of Dubai's dynamic tech landscape, blockchain technology stands as a cornerstone in the UAE's digital transformation. Trescon plays a pivotal role, connecting global entrepreneurs and startups with leading investors and experts. The World Blockchain Summit offers a prime venue for unveiling the latest in blockchain innovation and insights.", said Sharath Kumar, Commercial Director, Trescon

About World Blockchain Summit

WBS is the world's longest-running blockchain, crypto, and web 3-focused summit series. Since our inception in 2017, we have hosted more than 20 editions in 11 countries as we strived to create the ultimate networking and deal flow platform for the Web3 ecosystem. Each edition brings together global leaders and emerging startups in the space, including investors, developers, IT leaders, entrepreneurs, government authorities, and others.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2373054/Trescon_WBS_Dubai.jpg