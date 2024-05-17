Brinc Acquires Callmi - MENA's #1 Mentorship Platform

Brinc, a global leader in corporate innovation and venture acceleration has acquired Callmi, a MENA-centric mentorship platform that offers 1:1 video consultations with top-tier experts

Callmi will scale offerings to users and also be further integrated into Brinc's ecosystem for enhanced offerings

Brinc and Callmi will donate 100 percent of fees from the first 100 calls in May to charities like Red Crescent and Abu Dhabi Mangroves.

Planned upgrades include multi-language support and enhanced mentorship tools to better serve a global audience.

DUBAI, UAE, May 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brinc , a global leader in corporate innovation and venture acceleration, has acquired Callmi , a MENA-centric mentorship platform that offers real-time, one-on-one video consultations with top-tier experts, including C-suite executives and industry thought leaders including Jad Halaoui, Co-founder and COO at Washmen, Nelio Leone, founding team of Careem (MENA's first unicorn), and Siddiq Faird, Smart Crowd Founder and Director.

Brinc, a global leader in corporate innovation and venture acceleration acquires Callmi, a MENA-centric mentorship platform that offers 1:1 video consultations with top tier experts

The platform will be integrated into Brinc's founder pathways to offer specialized mentorship to Brinc Academy alumni and participants in Brinc's sector-specific accelerator programs, further enhancing support for entrepreneurs within its ecosystem.

As a firm, Callmi is deeply committed to their philosophy of giving back. Embedded in its mentorship model, an impressive 40 percent of Callmi mentors commit to donating proceeds they earn on Callmi to charities of their choice, a practice that Brinc fully supports and is dedicated to upholding.

Brinc and Callmi will donate 100 percent of its fees earned from the first 100 calls in May to the Red Crescent, Dubai Center for Special Needs, and Abu Dhabi Mangroves charities. This approach aids various philanthropic causes while allowing both mentors and mentees to make a positive societal impact from their very first interaction.

Through this acquisition, Brinc is set to further establish its support for the immediate needs of entrepreneurs in the rapidly growing MENA region, while also connecting innovators across the globe. Brinc will continue to invest into the Callmi product development to include calendar syncing, multi-user sessions, and multi-language support to better serve a diverse global audience. Brinc intends to maintain rigorous standards for Callmi, ensuring high-quality consultations through strict vetting of mentors, ongoing monitoring of consultation quality, and user feedback mechanisms.

Manav Gupta, CEO & founder of Brinc, stated, "This acquisition is not just a strategic step towards enhancing our global footprint, but also a reaffirmation of our commitment to the MENA region. Integrating Callmi into our suite of services enriches our offerings with its innovative solutions and deep local insights. We're excited about how Callmi will help us empower entrepreneurs in the MENA region, driving the development of industry leaders who are well-versed in both local and global markets."

Looking ahead, Brinc envisions significant growth and an extended reach, leveraging Callmi's features and the planned expansions to enhance accessibility and scalability. Democratizing access to expert knowledge, this marks a crucial milestone for Brinc in its mission to empower entrepreneurs and professionals within the MENA region. This year, the Callmi team plans to expand their operations to Brinc's existing markets followed by introducing new ways for founders to engage with experts online (group mentoring, interactive workshops, etc.) as well as offline (mentor meetups, in-person events, etc).

Brinc highly encourages founders to take advantage of an exclusive sign-up offer currently available. For those interested in mentoring, now is the perfect time to join Brinc's growing community of industry leaders and experts.

About Brinc

Brinc is a leader in global venture acceleration and operates 15+ multidisciplinary accelerator programs across seven countries. Brinc accelerates startups focused on climate tech, CDR, food technology, blockchain technology, artificial intelligence, web3, connected hardware, robotics, and the Internet of Things (IoT) with a view to creating a more sustainable, equitable, and inclusive future. Brinc recently announced plans to raise a series of venture funds to invest in high-potential early-stage companies through accelerators and provide LPs with a dedicated innovation platform and access to Series A+ co-investment opportunities.

Brinc also supports corporations with distributed innovation strategies, sourcing of new startups and technologies and venture capital as a service. Global corporations (Manulife, Huawei, Schneider Electric, Puma, Batelco, Merck, Omantel, Linrun Group, Zhihui Park), government organizations (Hong Kong Science Park, NEOM, MBRIF, Guangdong Soft-tech Park), tertiary institutions (HK City University, National University of Singapore), fast-growing companies (Animoca Brands, The Sandbox), and leading venture funds (Artesian, LeverVC, Tamkeen, EDB, Hatcher+) have all run programs with Brinc. Learn more: www.brinc.io

Contact: Sana Alibux, [email protected], +97332050532

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2413531/Brinc_Callmi.jpg