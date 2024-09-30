Bristol Myers Squibb Marks 10 Years of Global Patient Week with Community Initiatives in the Region

Bristol Myers Squibb joined hands with the Emirates Thalassemia Society and Dubai Science Park to organize the fourth edition of the 'Help Save a Life' Blood Donation Drive in Dubai.

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- To mark the 10th anniversary of its Global Patient Week, Bristol Myers Squibb, a leading global biopharmaceutical company, organized patient-focused initiatives in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia with the goal of placing patients at the heart of its community-focused efforts in the MEA region. Amongst a vast array of engaging activities in both countries, Bristol Myers Squibb held the fourth edition of its 'Help Save a Life' Blood Donation Drive in Dubai in addition to holding a puppet show for children living with Thalassemia in Jazan, Saudi Arabia.

In an effort to highlight the importance of blood donation and assist patients living with blood disorders, the company joined hands with the Emirates Thalassemia Society and Dubai Science Park, the region's leading ecosystem for scientific research and development (R&D) that is part of TECOM Group PJSC, to host the fourth edition of their blood donation drive, 'Help Save a Life' at Dubai Science Park. The donation drive coincided with Blood Cancer Awareness Month and aimed to underscore the significance of blood donation for both recipients and donors.

Commenting on the initiative, Her Highness Sheikha Sheikha Bint Saif Al Nahyan, Chairperson of the Emirates Thalassemia Society, said: "We commend Bristol Myers Squibb for organizing this significant blood donation drive as part of their Global Patient Week. Blood donors play an indispensable role in the fight against thalassemia and other blood disorders. Their generosity not only saves lives but also brings hope and relief to countless families facing the challenges of these conditions. At the Emirates Thalassemia Society, our mission is to improve the lives of those affected by thalassemia through awareness, education, and support. This partnership with Bristol Myers Squibb allows us to further this mission and underscores the importance of community involvement in healthcare initiatives".

"Blood donation is a noble, humanitarian act that not only saves countless lives but also embeds resilience into the healthcare systems by facilitating emergency response, medical procedures, and R&D in the life sciences," said Marwan Abdulaziz Janahi, Senior Vice President of Dubai Science Park part of TECOM Group.

"It is vital to foster a community that leverages collaborative efforts and innovation to address healthcare challenges, and Dubai Science Park is home to more than 500 customers, with over 6,500 professionals, that are aligned with this goal. Dubai Economic Agenda 'D33', Dubai Research and Development Programme, and Dubai Quality of Life Strategy 2033 are reaffirming our city's position as one of the world's best places to live in. Dubai Science Park's partnership with Bristol Myers Squibb and the Emirates Thalassemia Society underscores our commitment to our community and will enrich healthcare and the life sciences in Dubai."

In Saudi Arabia, Bristol Myers Squibb joined hands with Sheryan Society, a leading Hematology Patient Advisory Group based in Jazan, to host a puppet show for children who are bravely battling Thalassemia. Held in the city of Jazan, the puppet show aimed to uplift their spirits and bring joy to their hearts. The joint effort also included a number of activities for the pediatric patients to engage with and enjoy.

Commenting on the success of the initiative, Mr. Khaled Dubaiyan Al Dubaiyan, CEO of the Sheryan Association in Jazan, said: "The puppet show that we organized in cooperation with Bristol Myers Squibb brought a touch of magic to the lives of these children. The event was successful in reducing the burden of the hardships they face, drawing smiles on their faces and sparking a sense of joy in their hearts. We were pleased to cooperate with Bristol Myers Squibb for this event, a step that is of utmost importance in raising the morale of young thalassemia patients, and one that provided them with enhanced mental wellbeing and moral support."

He added: "This initiative serves as an ideal example of an impactful corporate social responsibility effort, as it showcased that collaborations between the private and non-profit sectors can make a palatable difference in patients' lives. More importantly, this initiative underscores the importance of supporting patients and providing them with comprehensive healthcare."

"Global Patient Week is more than just a campaign; it's a reflection of the company's commitment to patients and our communities," said Oscar Delgado, General Manager of Bristol Myers Squibb in the Middle East and Africa. "For ten years, we've been dedicated to driving the power of collaboration to bring patient-centered initiatives to life in the MEA and beyond. These efforts are a testament to our belief in giving back and having a truly positive impact on the lives of the patients we serve." Delgado added, "Global Patient Week is an essential part of our company's culture, one that is rooted in setting time aside to focus solely on patients and their needs, and in doing so, we forge deeper and more empathetic connections with them, allowing us to learn from their stories and give back to them in more meaningful ways."

Each year, Bristol Myers Squibb organizes a week of meaningful activities, which include inviting patients to the company's facilities across the world to share their stories and meet the people who play a role in the treatment of their disease. This central element of Global Patient Week serves as a poignant reminder to the company's employees that patients are always at the center of their work.

About Bristol Myers Squibb

