BYH 2024: Midea RAC Showcases Exceptional Features Tailored for the Middle Eastern Climate

DOHA, Qatar, May 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Midea, a leading global provider of air conditioning solutions, wowed crowds at the BUILD YOUR HOUSE 2024 (BYH 2024) in Qatar from May 13-16. Themed "Pro Innovation Pro Future," the Midea Residential Air Conditioner Division (Midea RAC) showcased a range of products including the IcyBlast Split AC, A7 Duct, Wonder AC, GA Floor Standing, and Cassette models, catering to both individual and commercial needs. Recognized as the World's No.1 Residential Inverter Air Conditioner Brand, Midea RAC offers a wide array of climate control products, from portable and inverter ACs to light commercial units, split and window ACs, and dehumidifiers, emphasizing comfort and quality.

At the BYH 2024, Midea RAC showcased air conditioning solutions that were expertly designed to cater to the unique needs of the Middle Eastern climate, boasting several exceptional features.

CoolFlash is a feature that can be found on both the IcyBlast Split AC and Wonder AC, which are renowned for their fast-cooling capabilities to significantly reduce indoor temperatures, achieving a 6-degree drop in just 10 minutes. The IcyBlast Split AC stands out for its ability to cool spaces from 35°C down to 25°C within a mere 20 minutes. This impressive performance is further enhanced by Midea RAC's proprietary Inverter Quattro™ technology, which ensures all Midea air conditioners maintain up to 80% of their cooling capacity, even in extreme temperatures reaching 54°C.

In addition to the cooling prowess, Midea RAC's products are engineered with energy efficiency in mind. The Wonder AC, for instance, is the first inverter window AC on the market that offers up to 26% energy savings. Similarly, the IcyBlast Split AC excels with its unique energy-saving mode, outperforming traditional inverter models by saving up to 23.8% more energy. Its innovative nobody energy-saving mode employs Intelligent Eye technology to sense when the room is empty and automatically activates energy-saving mode after 30 minutes, optimizing energy use.

Furthermore, Midea RAC's air conditioners also offer advanced smart control for improved user convenience. With the LBS function, users can remotely manage their devices from as far as 15 kilometers away via the SmartHome App. This allows users to effortlessly modify their home's climate to their desired preferences before they step through the door, providing an unmatched level of comfort and convenience.

It's worth mentioning that in sandy and coastal climates, such as those found in Qatar, Midea's Prime Guard Hyper Grapfin stands out as an exceptional option. This solution features a patented graphene-enhanced anti-corrosive coating, making it highly effective at preventing corrosion.

Besides its residential products, Midea RAC has also introduced its newest product, the A7 Duct, for commercial projects. This model boasts a sleek and slim design, allowing for more space in indoor areas. With its flash cooling technology, the A7 Duct provides even airflow for a comfortable experience. Meanwhile, the use of UV curing technology boosts product durability for extremely high-temperature and high-humidity environments like the Middle East.

As the world's No. 1 air treatment brand and a global leader in home appliances, Midea presented an extensive range at BYH 2024, featuring outdoor and split ACs for homes, commercial units, window ACs, portable options, and dehumidifiers to enhance indoor air quality. By offering top-notch, dependable products, the brand has established itself as a premier smart home appliance brand. This reputation attracted Manchester City Football Club, leading to a partnership in 2020. Since then, the global partnership has gone from strength to strength, and now Midea is recognized by City players and millions of football fans worldwide.

