Cambridge Medical & Rehabilitation Center Unveils New Building in Al Ain Facility to Enhance Patient Care

CMRC'S NEW BUILDING SIGNIFIES A LEAP FORWARD IN ADVANCING PATIENT CARE AT ITS CUTTING-EDGE AL AIN FACILITY, SETTING A NEW BENCHMARK IN HEALTHCARE EXCELLENCE.

AL AIN, UAE, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambridge Medical & Rehabilitation Center (CMRC) , the GCC leading Rehabilitation and Long-term care provider, today announced the inauguration of its newest building: Phase III, at its Al Ain facility. The completion of this expansion project stands as a significant enhancement in patient care within CMRC's existing infrastructure. The inauguration ceremony took place Thursday, May 30th, 2024, and serves as a significant milestone in CMRC's journey towards enhancing patient care and experience.

Cambridge Medical & Rehabilitation Center Senior Leadership Team at the inauguration ceremony

Strategically situated in Al Ain city, the state-of-the-art facility embodies CMRC's commitment to revolutionizing post-acute and rehabilitation services across the GCC region and specifically in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. The newly constructed building boasts 13 meticulously designed inpatient rooms to match the increasing demand for our unique services. Furthermore, the building increased our out-patient department by 13 treatment rooms for providing outpatient services for physiotherapy, occupation therapy, speech & language therapy, and the Kozyavkin program for Cerebral Palsy patients. The expansion elevates CMRCs' bed capacity to 295 with Al Ain facility providing 109 beds, Abu Dhabi facility offering 106 beds, and the recently new addition to CMRC family Al Mudeef center offering 80 beds. By focusing on continuous growth, CMRC keeps elevating the quality of service they provide, which serves to reinforce its position as a leading provider of Rehabilitation & Long-Term Care services.

"CMRC's mission is to enhance the quality of life, underscored by its dedication to adopting international best practices, creating value for stakeholders, and expanding the scope and access of its services," said Dr. Howard Podolsky, Group Chief Executive Officer for CMRC. "Central to this mission is a steadfast commitment to employee empowerment, engagement, and satisfaction, ensuring that every member of the CMRC family is equipped to deliver unparalleled care and support to our patients and their families."

With the official opening and going live for receiving patients, this milestone underscores CMRC's commitment to advancing healthcare excellence and elevating patient experiences. CMRC embarks on this new chapter of expansion and innovation, while making sure its ethos remains rooted in the relentless pursuit of serving patients better and elevating the quality of their lives. The inauguration of the Al Ain facility's new building epitomizes CMRC's dedication to redefining healthcare standards and setting new benchmarks in patient care.

With a successful portfolio encompassing inpatient, outpatient, and home healthcare programs, CMRC has served over 2,200 inpatients and facilitated more than 170,000 unique outpatient visits. The center's sterling reputation is further bolstered by its impressive track record, with a benchmark outcome of 92% patient satisfaction, a Functional Independence Measure Score of 30 points, and a remarkable discharge rate of over 85%.

For more information please visit www.cmrc.com or contact Dr. Ihab El Ghonimi, Group Chief Business Officer [email protected]

