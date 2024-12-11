Canon and Ahmed Abdulwahed (AAW) Unveil Next-Generation Imaging Innovation in Saudi Arabia with Revolutionary EOS R1, EOS R5 Mark II, EOS C400 and EOS C80

The launch event marks the beginning of the "Ahead of the Game" campaign, a comprehensive initiative comprising photography workshops and competitions designed to nurture Saudi talent

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Canon Middle East, together with partner Abdulwahed (AAW), recently introduced four groundbreaking cameras that represent the pinnacle of imaging innovation: the EOS R1, EOS R5 Mark II, EOS C400 and EOS C80. The launch event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, attracted an unprecedented 100 photographers from across the Kingdom, highlighting the strong interest in Canon's latest imaging advances.

The event marked the launch of the "Ahead of the Game" campaign in Saudi Arabia, a comprehensive initiative comprising photography workshops and competitions designed to nurture Saudi talent. This program reinforces Canon's position as a lifetime imaging partner for the Kingdom's creative community, offering not only advanced technology but also educational resources and professional networking opportunities.

Bengü Köktener Topçu, B2C Regional Marketing Director, Middle East & Turkey, said, "This product launch in Saudi Arabia represents a significant milestone in Canon's commitment to the Kingdom's creative community. The Saudi market holds strategic importance in our regional growth, and its dynamic creative scene provides the ideal environment for introducing our latest innovations. Through this launch, we aim to support the Kingdom's vision for cultural and creative sector development while establishing lasting partnerships with local creatives and professionals."

The launch event transformed the Riyadh venue into an immersive photography experience with carefully crafted experiential spaces that showcase each camera's unique capabilities. The main stage area demonstrated the EOS R1's exceptional action-capturing abilities through dynamic performances by professional artists. The continuously moving subjects highlight the camera's revolutionary Cross Type AF system and high-speed tracking capabilities. Adjacent to this, three distinct photography zones celebrate the versatility of the EOS R5 Mark II.

The centerpiece was an elaborate wedding photography setup, reflecting one of the most significant photography genres in the Kingdom. This space allowed photographers to experience firsthand how the camera's 45-megapixel sensor captures the intricate details of wedding attire and emotional moments. Complementing this were dedicated fashion photography and traditional Arabic setups, each designed to showcase the camera's ability to handle varying lighting conditions and subjects while maintaining exceptional image quality and advanced video capabilities, including 8K 60p RAW recording.

Mohammad Abdulqader Ali, Retail Sector Manager, Ahmed Abdulwahed added: "As Canon's partner in Saudi Arabia, we take pride in bringing these advanced imaging solutions to the Kingdom's photographers and filmmakers. This launch event demonstrates our shared vision of providing cutting-edge technology and comprehensive support to Saudi Arabia's growing creative community."

The EOS R1 stands as Canon's new flagship camera, featuring a 24.2-megapixel stacked sensor and an innovative Cross Type AF system. This advanced autofocus technology excels in challenging conditions, such as shooting through obstacles, while maintaining precise subject tracking. With continuous shooting speeds of up to 40 frames per second and a pre-capture feature storing 20 frames before shutter release, the EOS R1 ensures professionals never miss crucial moments in sports and news coverage.

The EOS R5 Mark II builds upon its predecessor's success with a newly designed 45-megapixel stacked sensor, offering outstanding resolution for still photography while capable of recording 8K RAW video at 60 frames per second. Both cameras introduce the new 'Accelerated Capture' imaging platform comprised of a new processor -- the DIGIC Accelerator -- along with the high-performance DIGIC X image processor and newly developed high-speed image sensors featured on both new camera models. The DIGIC Accelerator supports the processing of large volumes of data alongside Deep Learning technologies. This combination unlocks higher performance and new features in several areas, including auto focus, continuous shooting and image quality.

Complementing the imaging lineup, the EOS C400 introduces cinema-grade capabilities with its full-frame 6K BSI sensor and innovative triple base ISO technology. This technology ensures optimal signal-to-noise ratio across multiple light levels, making it an ideal choice for cinema, broadcast, and virtual production applications.

The EOS C80 rounds out the professional lineup with its compact and ergonomic design, featuring a 6K full-frame BSI sensor and RF mount system. The camera offers outstanding dynamic range with triple base ISO capabilities (800/3200/12800) and next-generation Dual Pixel CMOS AF II technology. It supports various professional recording formats, including 12-bit Cinema RAW Light and oversampled 4K with detailed metadata support.

Media representatives and industry professionals attending the event experienced firsthand how these new cameras address the evolving needs of content creators. The carefully curated experience zones demonstrate Canon's understanding of local market requirements, particularly in wedding and traditional photography, while showcasing the technical capabilities that position these cameras at the forefront of imaging innovation.

For more information about Canon's new products and the Ahead of the Game campaign, please visit www.canon-me.com

