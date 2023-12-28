Canon Launches New Extended Warranty Programme for Colorado M-series Roll-to-Roll Large Format Graphics Printers

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Canon announces a comprehensive Extended Warranty Programme for the Colorado M-series series of large format graphics printers, giving customers the option to extend their warranty for up to five years.

All Colorado M-series printers come with Canon's Standard Warranty, which is valid for a period of two years from the date of installation or up to 20,000m2 of printed output[1], whichever comes first.

There are two new options to choose from: Extended Parts Coverage or Extended Parts and Printheads Coverage. With Extended Parts Coverage, all serviceable parts, except printheads, are included. The Extended Parts and Printheads Coverage includes all the benefits of the Extended Parts Coverage as well as full coverage[2] for printheads. The new Extended Warranty Programme gives customers a choice of coverage for three, four or five years from the date of installation, and can be purchased at the time of the original purchase or within three months of the installation date[3].

The Extended Parts and Printheads Coverage option can be set at one of three levels depending on the customer's requirements, with the option to upgrade from one level to the next as the business grows. Prime is for output volumes of up to 50,000m2 for five years, Plus covers print volumes up to 100,000m2 for five years, and Pro is for operations producing up to 150,000m2 for five years.

Ayman Aly, Marketing Director, B2B, Canon Middle East: "The successful launch of the Colorado M-series with its scalability and white ink option has made a real stir in the market, substantially expanding the application range for our customers. Now, with this extended warranty, our customers and partners can feel assured that maintenance needs are taken care of with full coverage options for parts and printheads. Customers can reap the benefits of the printer's high uptime and consistent print output and focus on keeping print buyers happy and growing their business."

The new modular Colorado M-series was launched earlier this year and its robust design, which includes fully automated high-tech piezo-electric printheads, ensures high uptime and low maintenance. With the introduction of this Extended Warranty Programme, Canon is further assuring the printer's performance and long-term reliability for customers.

In addition to the Standard and Extended Warranty Programmes, Canon also offers the proCARE after-sales service programme, which provides on-site support with parts and labour included. proCARE contracts are available for 36, 48 and 60 months, with the option to extend for 12 or 24 months after the initial contract has ended. Additional support options include premium rapid on-site response and printhead replacement.

The award-winning Canon Colorado M-series is a single, fully modular platform that can be configured to customers' needs and grow with their business, with easy in-field upgrades. The scalable series includes two base models (M3 and M5) offering a choice of output speeds, with the option to upgrade from one model to the other, and to add white ink capability (M3W and M5W).

The Colorado M-series is designed with low total cost of ownership and rapid return on investment in mind, thanks to the lowest operating costs in its category, the ability to produce high-value applications, and the unique modular upgrade options.

More information on the Colorado M-series can be found here: https://en.canon-me.com/business/products/wide-format-printers/colorado-m-series/

About Canon Middle East

Canon Middle East, a subsidiary of Canon Europe, is the operational headquarters for Canon in the Middle East is based in Dubai, UAE.



Founded in 1937, the desire to continuously innovate has kept Canon at the forefront of imaging excellence throughout its 80-year history and has commitments to invest in the right areas and capture growth opportunities. From cameras to commercial printers, and business consultancy to healthcare technologies, Canon enriches lives and businesses through imaging innovation.



Canon's corporate philosophy is Kyosei – 'living and working together for the common good'. In EMEA, Canon Europe pursues sustainable business growth, focusing on reducing its own environmental impact and supporting customers to reduce theirs using Canon's products, solutions and services.



Canon invests heavily in R&D to deliver the richest and most innovative products and services to satisfy customers' creative needs. From amateur photographers to professional print companies, Canon enables each customer to realize their own passion for image. Further information about Canon Middle East is available at www.canon-me.com

[1] Terms and conditions apply, visit the website for more details: https://downloads.cpp.canon/ProductDownloads/Index/20746

[2] Terms and conditions apply. Details can be provided by the regional Canon sales organisations.

[3] The availability of certain warranty options may vary per country. For further details, see https://downloads.cpp.canon/ProductDownloads/Index/20746

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2267778/4454203/Canon_Logo.jpg