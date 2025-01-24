Canon Middle East & Türkiye Sets Course for 2025 with Focus on Value, Innovation, and Regional Growth

DUBAI, UAE, Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Canon Middle East & Türkiye (CMET) recently concluded its Annual Kickoff event, setting a dynamic course for 2025 following the company's achievement in the previous year. The event was held at the Jumeirah Beach Hotel in Dubai on January 13 and brought together CMET leadership and employees to solidify the company's strategic vision for the year ahead, emphasizing the imaging leader's focus on value, innovation, and regional growth in a rapidly evolving market.

Canon EMEA's President & CEO, Mr. Yuichi Ishizuka, delivered a keynote speech at the event, underscoring the strategic importance of the Middle East and Türkiye region as a key growth market for the company. He was joined by other senior leaders, including Mr. Peter Saak, Executive Vice President, Developing Region Business Group; and Mr. Venkatasubramanian (Subbu) Hariharan, Managing Director of Canon Middle East and Türkiye. These addresses provided valuable insights into the regional market landscape and underscored Canon's commitment to delivering exceptional customer value. Canon Middle East & Türkiye was felicitated with the President's Award for the third consecutive year in recognition of the team's unwavering dedication to excellence, business growth, and high level of employee engagement and experience across all regional markets, including the UAE, KSA, Qatar, and Türkiye.

Mr. Venkatasubramanian (Subbu) Hariharan, Managing Director of Canon Middle East and Türkiye, outlined his vision for capitalizing on opportunities in 2025, echoing the "Customer of Tomorrow" focus, which emphasizes understanding and adapting to the evolving needs of customers in a world increasingly driven by digital transformation. The other three key foundational pillars driving CMET's strategy for the year include "Employee of Tomorrow", "Partner of Tomorrow", and the "Mindset of Tomorrow". The Employee of Tomorrow pillar seeks to develop skills and capabilities through learning and development for a future-ready workforce; the Partner of Tomorrow enhances regional and country-specific partnerships to boost partner capabilities. Finally, the Mindset of Tomorrow nurtures the 'Our Purpose' mindset, prioritizing internal growth and cascading success to Canon partners across the region.

"2025 presents exciting opportunities for Canon in the Middle East and Türkiye, especially as the region enters a dynamic phase of economic growth and recovery. As a global imaging leader, we are committed to empowering our customers and driving growth by focusing on value and innovation. We are committed to fostering customer-centricity, empowering our team, and embracing the region's unique dynamics," Mr. Hariharan said.

CMET anticipates 10% growth across consumer and business segments in 2025, supported by the projected growth rate of 1.9% for the Middle East and 4% for Türkiye this year. This positive outlook is further fueled by Canon's continued investment in R&D, exceeding 8% of its global sales. This commitment ensures that Canon remains at the forefront of technological advancements, offering cutting-edge imaging solutions for both consumers and businesses.

In 2025, Canon is poised to capitalize on the Middle East and Türkiye's promising landscape by tapping into new markets, innovating products, and engaging emerging customer segments. Canon aims to drive growth through a blend of innovation, customer engagement, and employee empowerment.

The kickoff meeting also included a team-building activity designed to foster collaboration and unity, further strengthening CMET's internal cohesion and shared purpose. The event culminated in a gala dinner and awards ceremony recognizing top-performing employees across various categories, celebrating their contributions to Canon's continued success.

