CAPEX.com Unveils Exciting New Collaboration with Brand Ambassador Zach King

ABU DHABI, UAE, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CAPEX.com, a leading fintech company specializing in online trading and investment services, is thrilled to announce its latest collaboration with Brand Ambassador and social media sensation, Zach King. Following the recent announcement of its pending merger with the renowned German-listed company NAGA Group AG, CAPEX.com continues to demonstrate its commitment to innovation and accessibility in the financial markets.

Building on the success of its previous collaborations, CAPEX.com introduces its new video featuring Zach King, aimed at empowering traders and investors worldwide. In the "Grab Your #SliceOfTheMarket" video, Zach King brings his magic to the world of trading and investing, showing how easy and exciting it is to spot potential opportunities and trade using CAPEX.com's powerful platform. In addition, followers have the chance to win one of the twenty $1,000 trading accounts by engaging with CAPEX.com's global social media channels, such as liking and sharing the "Grab Your #SliceOfTheMarket" video. (Terms and conditions apply)

"We are thrilled to once again collaborate with Zach King and introduce this exciting video to our global audience," said Octavian Patrascu, founder of CAPEX.com. "At CAPEX.com, we are committed to making trading and investing accessible to everyone, and this campaign exemplifies our dedication to empowering individuals to seize opportunities in the financial markets."

As Octavian Patrascu has additionally assumed the role of CEO of The NAGA Group and will continue to lead the newly formed NAGA and CAPEX.com upon completion of the merger pending regulatory approval, CAPEX.com looks forward to an exciting future.

With the merger, the group will operate with multiple licenses globally, further expanding its reach and solidifying its position as a global leader in the fintech industry. Users can anticipate an array of exciting features and benefits, including access to copy trading, social trading, and more.

CAPEX.com offers a comprehensive suite of tools and resources on its platform, including the CAPEX.com Academy. The Academy provides users with a wealth of educational materials, tutorials, and resources to enhance their trading knowledge and skills, empowering them to make informed decisions in the financial markets.

About CAPEX.com

A global multi-licensed broker operated by Key Way Group, CAPEX.com is changing the way people in the Middle East invest, making online trading more accessible and transparent in the region. Since opening its strategic location in Abu Dhabi in 2020, CAPEX.com has offered an authentic, exceptional trading experience for professional and novice traders alike. CAPEX.com is regulated by CySEC, FSCA, ADGM-FSRA, and FSA.

Visit www.capex.com and follow CAPEX.com on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram for more details and insights.

