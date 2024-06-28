Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business Showcases Thought Leadership at World Economic Forum in Dalian

DALIAN, China, June 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- From June 25 to 27, 2024, the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting of the New Champions, also known as the "Summer Davos Forum," was held in Dalian, China, attracting global leaders from various sectors. Among the influential speakers were Dean Li Haitao and Professor of Marketing Zhu Rui from Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business (CKGSB), underscoring the school's impact as a leading voice on global economics.

Dean Li Haitao, who is also Dean's Distinguished Chair Professor of Finance at CKGSB, delivered an insightful speech at the "Squaring Debt and Growth" forum on the opening day of the Summer Davos Forum, sharing his expertise on sustainable debt management and how to balance that with inclusive economic growth, a topic of critical importance in today's global economic landscape. Dean Li emphasized that debt, when used effectively, can be a neutral tool rather than a burden, a perspective that resonated with attendees from political, business, and academic circles, sparking a robust discussion on sustainable growth.

In addition to his keynote presentation, Dean Li also participated in three exclusive, closed-door seminars on "Industrial Transformation in the Digital Era," "Dialogue on DEAL: The Future of the Digital Economy Agreements" and "Scenario Planning: Reimagining Value Chain for 2040," contributing to high-level discussions that impact future economic strategies.

Besides Dean Li's participation, CKGSB's Professor of Marketing and Director of the ESG and Social Innovation Center, Zhu Rui, also spoke at the prestigious forum as a keynote speaker at the closed-door seminar on " Advancing Asia's Value Chain Decarbonization."

The 2024 WEF brought together over 1,700 senior leaders from around the world. During the forum, CKGSB further extended its influence by co-organizing the "2024 WEF Phoenix Media and CKGSB Night" on June 26 with Phoenix Finance, a leading financial media in China. This event provided a platform for CKGSB's alumni and global leaders to discuss hot topics, fostering collaboration and sharing insights on emerging economic trends.

CKGSB's involvement in the WEF reflects the school's dedication to thought leadership and its role in shaping the future of global business. By contributing pioneering and original knowledge to high-level discussions, CKGSB continues to transform the future of business and economic practices, reinforcing its position as a leading global business school driving responsible, sustainable and innovative business development.