CHG New Energy Showcases Visionary Green Energy Innovations at COP29 in Baku

"Zero-Carbon Solution" Builds Dreams for a New Energy Era

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- November 11th: The 29th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) spotlighted global efforts toward sustainability and energy transformation. Among the distinguished attendees was CHG New Energy Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (01735.HK), a trailblazer in renewable energy innovation, invited to present its groundbreaking contributions to a sustainable future.

Pioneering Solar Technology: A Breakthrough for Global Energy Systems

Dr. Liu Zhifeng Delivering a Keynote Speech Dr. Liu Zhifeng Introducing CHG’s Low-Carbon Industrial Park Green Solutions

Dr. Liu Zhifeng, General Manager of CHG EnSOL Renewable Technology Co., Ltd., a key subsidiary of CHG New Energy Holdings Group Co., Ltd., captivated the audience with his keynote presentation. Highlighting CHG's latest advancements, he unveiled the "Gemini" series of n-TOPCon high-efficiency solar cells, which have achieved an exceptional photoelectric conversion efficiency of 26.72%, a milestone in solar energy technology.

Dr. Liu emphasized the transformative potential of applying this cutting-edge technology in regions like Azerbaijan, where abundant sunlight and strategic positioning could see the levelized cost of electricity (LCOE) reduced to a groundbreaking 1.2 cents per kWh. Such advancements could redefine energy systems across Azerbaijan and its neighboring regions, accelerating the global transition to clean energy.

Global Recognition for Low-Carbon Industrial Parks

CHG's innovative low-carbon industrial parks also garnered widespread attention during COP29. These integrated platforms, combining energy generation, grid connection, load balancing, and energy storage solutions, are operational in cities like Huainan (Anhui Province), Nantong (Jiangsu Province), and Damao Banner (Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region).

These projects represent CHG's dedication to sustainable urban development, offering scalable solutions that empower economically underserved regions. By exporting its expertise to sunlight-rich but economically lagging areas, CHG is enabling developing nations to build low-carbon, sustainable energy ecosystems.

Driving Carbon Reduction: A Commitment to Global Responsibility

As a passionate advocate for carbon reduction, guided by the core philosophy of "Responsibility Springs from Within", CHG New Energy remains steadfast in its mission to revolutionize green energy. With a focus on advanced photovoltaic manufacturing, integrated energy services, and low-carbon operations, the company is poised to make significant contributions to the global energy transition, and committed to leveraging cutting-edge technologies and sustainable practices to protect our planet and secure a cleaner, brighter future for generations to come.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2560448/Dr_Liu_Zhifeng_Delivering_a_Keynote_Speech.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2560438/Dr_Liu_Zhifeng_Introducing_CHG_s_Low_Carbon_Industrial_Park_Green_Solutions.jpg