CHINT GLOBAL OPENS STATE-OF-THE-ART SMART METER MANUFACTURING FACTORY IN NAIROBI

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CHINT Global, a leading global provider of smart energy solutions, have proudly announced the grand opening of its cutting-edge smart meter manufacturing factory at Graylands Industrial Park, Athi River, Machakos, Kenya. This new facility represents a significant milestone in CHINT's commitment to expanding into the East African market.

The CHINT Kenya Meter Factory is the 10th overseas factory of the CHINT Group and the second CHINT Meters facility in Africa. Specializing in advanced smart meters such as the CHD130 Single Phase DIN-Rail Meter, CHS120 Single Phase Smart Meter, and CHS320 Three Phase Smart Meter, the factory is designed to meet the diverse needs of residential and commercial customers. These meters boast advanced anti-tamper features, flexible installation options, and secure communication protocols.

With a maximum production capacity of 400,000 meters per year and a highly efficient quick assembly line, the factory is poised to become a key player in the region's energy sector. Initially employing 40 people—90% of whom are local staff—this facility reflects CHINT's strong commitment to localization and job creation in Kenya. The factory is expected to achieve a localization rate of 30%-40% for its products, with plans to increase this rate as the facility grows.

"Today marks a significant step forward in CHINT's global strategy and our commitment to East Africa. Our new factory in Kenya is not just a manufacturing site; it is a beacon of innovation, sustainability, and economic growth for the region," said Lily Zhang, President of CHINT Global. "We are confident that this facility will become a shining star among our global factories, illuminating the path towards a more sustainable and electrified future for East Africa."

During the event, Ms. Esther Ngari of KEBS presented the official factory certification to Ms. Amy Fan, underscoring the factory's compliance with the highest standards of quality and safety.

Speaking during the opening ceremony, Dr. Juma Mukhwana, the Chief Guest, expressed his appreciation to CHINT for investing in Kenya. "The Kenyan government has introduced various incentives to attract investors, including EPZ and SEZA. CHINT's presence here will significantly address the challenges we've faced in industrialization, especially in terms of supplying large amounts of power while lacking necessary factories. CHINT's investment is a welcome addition that will support our industrialization agenda."

Joy Brenda Masinde, Chairman of KPLC, highlighted the significance of CHINT's smart meters to Kenya's energy sector. "The introduction of CHINT's advanced metering solutions is a game-changer for KPLC. These meters will enable us to provide our customers with accurate billing, reduce losses, and improve the overall efficiency of our energy distribution. "

CHINT's new factory is more than just a production facility; it represents a transformative force in Kenya's energy landscape. The smart meters produced here will empower consumers with real-time data on their energy consumption, enabling them to make smarter choices and save money. By communicating with the power grid, these meters will also contribute to a stronger, more reliable energy infrastructure, reducing the likelihood of blackouts and ensuring a steady flow of electricity to homes and businesses.

The 4,000 square meter factory will primarily serve the local Kenyan market but is strategically positioned to supply products to the broader East African Community, including Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi, South Sudan, Congo (DRC), and Somalia. This expansion aligns with CHINT's goal of becoming a leading power solution provider in the region, with ambitions to capture a top-three market share within three years and the top position within five years.

