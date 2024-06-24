CHINT NB2 SERIES OF SMART MCBs BENEFIT A LOW-CARBON-BASED ECONOMY IN UAE

DUBAI, UAE, June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- UAE's government has promised to develop a low-Carbon-based Economy to protect the environment and achieve less green house emission. A series of initiatives and policies have been announced to fulfill the commitment, like the UAE's vision 2021, Green Agenda 2030 as well as the National Climate Change plan 2050 and other related actions are also included.

CHINT, as a global provider of intelligent energy solutions across the entire industrial chain, continues to promote its NB2 series of smart MCBs this year in the market of UAE. These breakers enable precise and controllable electricity usage. All these contribute significantly to businesses' green and low-carbon development and help reduce energy consumption for a low-Carbon-based Economy in UAE.

The NB2 series boasts three primary advantages: safety, intelligence, and easy setup. They effectively prevent overload and short-circuit incidents, offer remote control and management of electrical equipment, and promote intelligent management of these devices.

MCBs can now measure voltage, current, power, and can have remote monitoring and control using communications protocols. And provide overload, short circuit, under and over voltage protection and earth leakage where applicable.

For Supermarkets and Stores

Common issues: Normally, supermarkets and stores like Spinneys only address electrical issues after a fault has occurred, which means the circuit safety risks cannot be found in time. Chain stores are scattered, making maintenance time-consuming and inconvenient. Lights remain on after the store closes, wasting electricity.

NB2 Solutions: Monitor electric parameters like current and voltage in real-time to detect issues early. If a fault occurs, NB2 automatically sends an alarm signal to the control platform, which is faster than manual reporting.

Remote control of lights, LEDs and signboard light boxes is possible with the NB2 solution, making management more convenient and reducing power waste. A large fast food chain with 1000 stores has completed LOT intelligent transformation.

For Smart Streetlights

Common issues: Numerous streetlights are spread out, making it difficult to detect faults promptly. There's also the problem of electricity theft.

NB2 Solutions: We can remotely turn smart streetlights on and off via NB2, for instance, re-closing after a leakage trip. Shorten maintenance time through fault location and alarm, thereby reducing traffic hazards caused by poor lighting.

Also, we can detect whether there is electricity theft using the power metering function, and allow for remote disconnection to prevent such actions.

For Residential PV and Commercial Buildings

Common issues: Electrical problems are usually addressed only after they occur, making prevention challenging. Unattended areas where lights or air conditioning are left on, lead to wastage. Commercial EV charging stations need billing.

NB2 Solutions: Monitor parameters like current and voltage to detect electrical issues promptly. Remote control of NB2 MCBs reduces energy consumption for commercial buildings like Mall of the Emirates. The solution enables data acquisition for solar energy generation and energy storage, and energy metering for EV charging stations.

Coupled with intelligent systems, it allows for energy efficiency analysis, which allows us to make more appropriate electricity usage plans. In UAE, this solution can be successfully applied to multiple office buildings, villas, and other scenarios.

For Campuses and Public Rental Housing

Common issues: Electrical faults are challenging to predict, posing dangers in densely populated areas. Dangerous high-power appliances are difficult to control.

NB2 Solutions: Offer various protective features against issues like overload, short-circuit, under-voltage,over-voltage, frequency discrepancies, and phase loss. NB2 can automatically detect whether the leakage protection function is normal at regular intervals.

Via energy metering function, we can find out whether the dormitory is using potentially dangerous high-power appliances, and detects any unusual electricity consumption patterns.

UAE's government encourage business to introduce more climate change related best practices to support climate actions. As a well-known and environmentally friendly company, CHINT's NB2 series of smart MCBs can be extensively used in scenarios that require electricity control and energy metering with less waste of energy. In the future, CHINT will continue to delve deeper into the field of intelligent power distribution, bringing applicable users solutions that are even more tailored to the specific needs in UAE market.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2444640/NB2_Series.jpg