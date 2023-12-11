CICG: "Experience the Vitality of Zhongshan Tour" kicked off

BEIJING, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 7, the joint theme tour and interview activity among translation celebrities and foreign media hosted by the CICG Academy of Translation and Interpretation - "Experience the Vitality of Zhongshan Tour" officially kicked off in Zhongshan City, Guangdong Province.

Group photo in front of Zhongshan Museum on December 7 (PRNewsfoto/The CICG Academy of Translation and Interpretation)

In order to tell a good story of Zhongshan to the world and enhance the international communication capacity of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao GBA, the CICG Academy of Translation and Interpretation, the Publicity Department of the Zhongshan Municipal Committee and the Guangdong University of Foreign Studies jointly built the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao GBA Translation and International Communication Practice Base of the CICG Academy of Translation and Interpretation. This event is one of the series of activities held by the practice base. During the five-day event, a visiting delegation composed of Chinese translators and foreign mainstream media reporters in China will visit and interview Zhongshan in-depth, get a thorough understanding of Zhongshan's urban and rural development and construction, local economic construction and customs, and fully appreciate the unique charm of the city.

Zhongshan is the hometown of Mr. Sun Yat-sen, a great pioneer of China's democratic revolution, and has been an important city in the Pearl River Estuary since ancient times. It has been endowed with a deep historical and cultural heritage and has nurtured a unique culture of south of the Five Ridges and Xiangshan. Zhongshan is also an important city in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao GBA. Its economy has developed rapidly in recent years and it has made remarkable achievements in manufacturing, service and other fields, attracting many high-tech enterprises to settle in.

At the Zhongshan Museum, the visiting delegation has learned about the development history of Xiangshan (Zhongshan) for more than 5,000 years through the theme exhibition "Stormrise over the Lingdingyang Bay - Zhongshan History Exhibition". Through the exhibition "The Boundlessness of the Profound Ocean - History Exhibition on Zhongshan Oversea Chinese", the delegation has gained an in-depth understanding of Zhongshan Overseas Chinese's global vision, pioneering and innovative spirit, the unique contribution of connecting China and the outside world, and the feelings of patriotism and homeland. At the Pedestrian Street of West Road SunWen, the visiting delegation has personally experienced the unique charm of Zhongshan's century-old commercial street and the city's business card.

This thematic tour interview activity will also focus on Zhongshan City's comprehensive promotion of urban-rural regional coordinated development of the "Hundreds and Thousands of Projects" project and high-quality urban-rural integrated development with Zhongshan characteristics, fully demonstrating the breakthrough results achieved in the progress of Zhongshan's "Hundreds and Thousands of Projects". According to the itinerary, the visiting delegation will also hold a symposium on international communication strategies of Zhongshan in the new era. Combined with the urban development planning of Zhongshan, it will focus on the research on how to further strengthen the international communication paths and strategies of the image of "Beautiful Zhongshan with Abundant Investment Advantages" in the new era. From the perspective of translators and foreign journalists, the visiting delegation will contribute to the international communication of Zhongshan, deepen the understanding of Zhongshan by international mainstream media and people at home and abroad, and further enhance the international influence of the city.

Contact: Zhang Yan

Tel: 008610-68994660

E-mail: [email protected]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2297656/CICG.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2297657/CICG_Logo.jpg