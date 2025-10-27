Cipla's flagship respiratory initiative Breathefree broadens its footprint in the UAE

MUMBAI, India, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cipla Limited (BSE: 500087) (NSE: CIPLA EQ) referred to as "Cipla" today announced the launch of Breathefree UAE, the company's first patient awareness initiative in the Middle East. Building on the success of the company's flagship Breathefree program in India, this initiative marks Cipla's long-term commitment to advancing respiratory health in the region, starting with the UAE. Designed to support patients, doctors, and pharmacists, Breathefree UAE aims to create greater awareness and better management of respiratory conditions.

As of 2025, the estimated asthma prevalence in the UAE is approximately 8.5%.1 A 2023 cross-sectional study in the UAE reported asthma prevalence of 11.9% in children aged 6–7 years and 9.8% in those aged 13–14 years.2 Allergic rhinitis affects 6.4% of adults in the Gulf region, including the UAE.3 The prevalence of COPD in the UAE is about 3.7 to 5.2%.4Against this backdrop, Breathefree UAE seeks to address the challenge of awareness and education, empowering patients to better understand their conditions, use prescribed inhalers correctly, and lay the groundwork for improved adherence to treatments.

Cipla is launching the first phase of Breathefree UAE with a localized, bilingual website and educational videos to guide patients on the correct use of its respiratory devices. The platform will provide tailored resources, device training, and a scalable ecosystem that will gradually expand to include adherence tools such as reminder alerts and digital educators.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Swapn Malpani, CEO, Emerging Markets & Europe, Cipla, said, "At Cipla, we are deeply committed to equipping patients with the knowledge they need to achieve better health outcomes. Respiratory conditions like asthma, allergic rhinitis, and COPD are among the most widespread in the UAE. Breathefree UAE has been thoughtfully designed to bridge the information gap by offering credible education and practical resources. This initiative reinforces our dedication to respiratory care and strengthens our position as a leader in lung care."

To support the rollout, Cipla is launching a visibility and engagement campaign across clinics, hospitals, and pharmacies in the UAE. Field representatives will also be equipped with iPad-based detailing tools to engage healthcare professionals and raise awareness about the initiative.

About Cipla

Established in 1935, Cipla is a global pharmaceutical company focused on agile and sustainable growth, complex generics, and deepening portfolio in our home markets of India, South Africa, North America, and key regulated and emerging markets. Our strengths in the respiratory, anti-retroviral, urology, cardiology, anti-infective and CNS segments are well-known. Our 46 manufacturing sites around the world produce 50+ dosage forms and 1,500+ products using cutting-edge technology platforms to cater to our 74+ markets. Cipla is ranked 3rd largest in pharma in India (IQVIA MAT Mar'25), 2nd largest in the pharma prescription market in South Africa (IQVIA MAT Feb'25), and 4th largest by prescription for Generic inhalation products in the US Gx (IQVIA TRx MAT Mar'25). For almost nine decades, making a difference to patients has inspired every aspect of Cipla's work. Our paradigm-changing offer of a triple anti-retroviral therapy in HIV/AIDS at less than a dollar a day in Africa in 2001 is widely acknowledged as having contributed to bringing inclusiveness, accessibility, and affordability to the centre of the HIV movement. A responsible corporate citizen, Cipla's humanitarian approach to healthcare in pursuit of its purpose of 'Caring for Life' and deep-rooted community links wherever it is present make it a partner of choice to global health bodies, peers, and all stakeholders. For more, please visitwww.cipla.com, or click on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn.

References:

https://worldpopulationreview.com/country-rankings/asthma-rates-by-country [internet]. Accessed on 14th October 2025. https://publications.ersnet.org/content/erj/62/suppl67/pa4595 [internet]. Accessed on 14th October 2025. https://aacijournal.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s13223-018-0298-x [internet]. Accessed on 14th October 2025. Global Allergy and Airways. Patient platform. [internet]. Available from https://gaapp.org/wp-content/uploads/2025/02/COPD-in-Gulf-Countries.pdf. Accessed on 14th October 2025.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/947146/1865863/Cipla_Logo.jpg