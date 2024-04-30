Clé de Peau Beauté and UNICEF Surpass Half of Three-Year Goal in First Year of Partnership Renewal to Empower 5.7 Million Girls through STEM

TOKYO, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global luxury beauty brand Clé de Peau Beauté and UNICEF have concluded the first year of their renewed partnership, reaching more than 3 million girls around the world, and putting the partnership on track to unlock the potential of even more girls than projected by 2025.

Driving this success is the partnership's Skills4Girls initiatives, which incorporate a range of innovative programs working with and for girls around the world, connecting them to the STEM knowledge and skills they need to be competitive in the 21st century workforce. Globally, one in four girls aged 15–19 years old is neither employed nor in education or training compared to one in ten boys of the same age.[1] The transformative Skills4Girls initiatives are designed to help address this gender inequality.

"Over 90% of jobs worldwide have a digital component, but options remain limited or non-existent for girls, especially adolescent girls, in these male-dominated fields. We are thrilled to see such significant progress made in bridging the STEM gender gap in only the first year of our renewed partnership with Clé de Peau Beauté, and we look forward to continuing our work together to empower the next generation of girls," said UNICEF Director of Private Fundraising and Partnerships Carla Haddad Mardini.

The Clé de Peau Beauté for UNICEF partnership began in 2019 and was renewed in 2023 with the new goal of reaching 5.7 million girls in Bangladesh, China, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Lao PDR, Namibia, Niger, Peru, Uzbekistan, and Vietnam by 2025.

To see this impactful work in action, a group of UNICEF and Clé de Peau Beauté representatives, including Ms. Mizuki Hashimoto, Chief Brand Officer of Clé de Peau Beauté, recently visited Bangladesh – one of the partnership's main supported regions – to witness the benefits up close.

"All of us at Clé de Peau Beauté are so proud to see our partnership with UNICEF making such a positive impact on the lives of girls across Bangladesh. It truly was a thought-provoking experience. Our support for the National Curriculum and Textbook Board is transforming the educational system on a national level through redesigned, gender-responsive, skills-based curricula and textbooks that are equipping students for the 21st century," Ms. Mizuki Hashimoto recounted of her experience. "It was also so inspiring to see our work supporting the most vulnerable out-of-school girls who are being empowered by Skills4Girls initiatives, gaining the skills they need to support themselves, their families and their communities. All of this successful work affirms our commitment to education as the key to a better world."

During the visit, the group of Clé de Peau Beauté and UNICEF representatives had the opportunity to meet a Skills4Girls graduate who shared her personal story: "Since childhood, I aspired to learn computer skills, but financial constraints halted my education. Thanks to the Skills4Girls computer training course, I've gained diverse skills and am now working as a trainer myself. I've shattered the belief that girls can't excel because we can achieve anything. No boundaries can confine me now."

Clé de Peau Beauté has pledged the world's largest private sector contribution of US$17.4 million to UNICEF's Gender Equality Program since the partnership started in 2019. This contribution is funded through the brand's global Cause-Related Marketing Campaign, where US$3 from every purchase of The Serum, one of the brand's best-selling products, benefits UNICEF's on-the-ground work.

About Clé de Peau Beauté

Clé de Peau Beauté, the global luxury brand from Shiseido Co Ltd, was founded in 1982 as the ultimate expression of elegance and science. Clé de Peau Beauté means the key to skin's beauty. The philosophy of the brand is to unlock the power of radiance by harnessing makeup technologies and advanced skincare from around the world. Forever guided by an exquisite aesthetic sensibility and intelligence, Clé de Peau Beauté has instilled its products with modernity, enchantment, and dynamism to emerge as an industry leader in delivering radiance so remarkable, it emanates from within. Available in 26 countries and regions worldwide.

Clé de Peau Beauté Official Website: www.cledepeau-beaute.com

Clé de Peau Beauté for UNICEF Landing Page: https://www.cledepeau-beaute.com/int/cpb-for-unicef.html

The Serum Campaign Landing Page: https://www.cledepeau-beaute.com/int/unlockthepowerofgirls.html

Clé de Peau Beauté Official Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cledepeaubeaute/

About UNICEF

UNICEF works in some of the world's toughest places, to reach the world's most disadvantaged children. Across more than 190 countries and territories, we work for every child, everywhere, to build a better world for everyone. Visit www.unicef.org. UNICEF does not endorse any company, brand, product, or service.

