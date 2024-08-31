CoCo Bubble Tea Takes First Step Towards Middle East Expansion with Halal Menu

Bubble tea brand is poised to take its focus on customization and high brand recognition to the region.

TAIPEI, Aug. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- To harness the growing interest in boba tea in the Middle East, premium bubble tea franchise CoCo Bubble Tea today announced a Halal Bubble Tea menu along with its plans to expand in the region.

Worldwide, the bubble tea market is expected to grow 66% in seven years, from $2.46 billion in 2023 to $4.08 billion by 2030, and the popularity of the refreshment is growing in the Middle East as well. CoCo has drawn significant interest from Middle Eastern refreshment companies and entrepreneurs, indicating high demand in the region for bubble tea.

"We've gotten a major spike recently in inquiries from the Middle East, so we see it as a key region for bubble tea expansion," commented Kody Wang, Director of Business Development at CoCo Bubble Tea. "CoCo has a lot to offer the Middle East. With over 5000 stores worldwide, we have the most international coverage of any pearl milk tea brand, providing potential partners with strong brand recognition and sophisticated infrastructure. Also, our franchise business model and extensive R&D capabilities give us a great deal of latitude to fully tailor refreshment offerings to consumer tastes. The Halal menu is just a start, and we hope to find master franchisers to partner with and grow together in the region."

A different flavor of tea culture

Historically a key gateway between East and West, the influence of Asian culture is penetrating the Middle East, and bubble tea has taken hold of the region's consumers. Already accustomed to drinking tea, local consumers are particularly receptive to boba tea, which mixes the novelty of boba with the familiar sweetness of tea.

CoCo's Halal menu

By prioritizing R&D, CoCo has an extensive ability to adapt and localize refreshments to suit consumer tastes anywhere. With its Halal Bubble Tea menu already prepared, CoCo is poised to launch in the Middle East. All materials for the menu are Halal certified, and the menu offers a variety of options while leaving room for further customization to accommodate regional variations in preferences.

Why CoCo Bubble Tea

For franchise partners in the Middle East, CoCo offers:

Strong brand reputation and recognition: With over 5000 stores globally, CoCo has the largest footprint of any bubble tea brand, helping to attract customers and drive business growth.

Flexible partnerships: CoCo is open to a range of partnerships, from multi-store franchise partnerships to exclusivity in certain countries.

Stabilized costs for maximized margins: With materials supplied by CoCo, supply chain costs are easily managed.

Prioritize R&D to continuously serve consumers: By putting out new products regularly, the brand stays up to date in markets worldwide.

Extensive menu with customization for local tastes: CoCo's diverse offerings allow for franchisees to cater to different tastes across the Middle East.

About CoCo Bubble Tea

CoCo Bubble Tea aims to create a diverse and sustainable community for its consumers by providing visually refreshing products. We continue to be one of the fastest-growing companies and are looking for enterprising partners to join the CoCo Bubble Tea franchise networks. Check CoCo Bubble Tea's official website and start your application now.

