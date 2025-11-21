Colebrook Bosson Saunders Launches Their First Sustainability Report

HONG KONG, Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As the world turns its attention to the environment during COP30, Colebrook Bosson Saunders (CBS), the leader in workplace ergonomics, is underscoring the need for collective action, transparency, and responsibility by the private sector. To support customers and the industry advance positive change, the brand released its first Sustainability Report this year, setting bold 2030 targets that demonstrate its commitment to responsible, forward-focused business.

Amalie Aarestrup, Sustainability Lead, Colebrook Bosson Saunders, commented: "We [under MillerKnoll] are united by the same sustainability mission, yet each brand brings its own priorities and solutions. We're excited for the road ahead — harnessing innovation to keep moving toward a future of positive change."

The first CBS Sustainability Report sets 14 targets for 2030 and establishes its Sustainability Framework structured around three core pillars — Environmental Stewardship, Human Health & Wellbeing, and Leading Credentials & Transparency.

The key highlights include:

Associated emissions:

CBS created a roadmap to achieve net zero Scope 1 and 2 emissions and a 35% cut in Scope 3 emissions (FY2023 baseline)

Established a baseline of Life Cycle Assessments (LCAs) for the individual carbon footprints of their top-selling and new products

Circularity and materials:

Set a target of 100% recyclability for all products in their portfolio, which the Wishbone monitor arm has already individually achieved

Planned the launch of a global take-back program to promote circular economy practices, extend product lifespan, and ensure responsible end-of-life solutions

Achieved 90% plastic-free product packaging, against the target of 100% by 2027

Driving meaningful industry change in human health and well-being

Held 36 educational events on ergonomics and workplace well-being for FY24, towards the goal of being leading advocates for ergonomic design through awareness and education

Pledged to eliminate added PFAS from 100% of products by 2025, which the recently re-launched Flo Monitor Arm has already achieved, in line with MillerKnoll's goal to achieve this worldwide by FY2027

Following this inaugural Sustainability Report, CBS will continue reporting on progress and key achievements made on an annual basis.

