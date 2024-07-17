Commitbiz LLC opens Muscat Business Park for its clients

DUBAI, UAE, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Commitbiz LLC, one of the reputed management consulting firms, recently setup a co-workspace in Oman called Muscat Business Park. Located inside Jasmine Complex in Al Khuwair, the business park aims to support global investors in Oman with a convenient workspace concept, for the purpose of company registration and to carry out initial business operations in Oman.

The management consulting firm helps entrepreneurs set up a business in the Middle East by offering numerous services with regard to business registration. In addition to this, they offer fully furnished, modern office spaces to cater to businesses of all sizes. Equipped with contemporary furniture, the co-workspace meets the highest standards of aesthetics, comfort, and functionality, enabling teams to focus and work efficiently.

Commitbiz's vision of establishing the Muscat Business Park is to expand into multiple countries and become a global brand. Some of the amenities and services offered in the business park include spacious meeting rooms, 24x7 Wi-Fi, water, electricity and AC utilities, seating area for guests, access to the Express highway road, and security cameras, among others.

Commitbiz LLC is the only registered management consultant vendor inside Sohar and Salalah free zones in Oman. Moreover, they have ensured that Omanisation laws are taken care of by employing 40 percent of Omani nationals in their office.

About Commitbiz LLC

The award-winning firm, established by a group of professionals in 2007, has been at the forefront of easing business setup in Dubai and the Middle East. They provide world-class management advisory services, following a client-centric approach. Working closely with multiple government authorities, their business consultants are well-equipped to address the concerns of business people and provide them with tailored business solutions.

Over the years, Commitbiz LLC has accomplished many milestones. It includes opening its first branch office in Abu Dhabi, expanding business operations to Bahrain, and catering to 10,000+ happy clients across 150+ countries, among others. They have managed to do so by staying true to their mission of simplifying business registration across the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and other Middle Eastern countries. Numerous prestigious awards bestowed on them during the 17-year-long journey reflect the trust placed on them by entrepreneurs.

Commitbiz LLC, which boasts a team of over 175 business consultants, is one of the trusted names when looking to incorporate a business in the Middle East. Contact them to realise your entrepreneurial dreams.